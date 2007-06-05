Second Chance Armor Marks Historic Milestone: 1,000 “Saves”

Georgia Police Officer is 1,000th to be Saved by a Second Chance® Vest

Central Lake, MI—Second Chance Armor, Inc., a leading manufacturer of concealable body armor for the law enforcement, government and security markets, announced today it has reached an unprecedented milestone in the body armor industry – its bullet-resistant vests have now saved the lives of 1,000 law enforcement professionals.

The milestone was reached on March 22 when a police officer from Acworth, Georgia was shot in the chest during a traffic stop. According to the Acworth Police Department, Officer James Van Alstine’s Second Chance® vest “absolutely, without a doubt” saved his life.

Second Chance® has been tracking its documented “saves” since 1972, and is observing a quarter-century of providing superior protection to the law enforcement community. “We’re dedicated to saving lives. And being able to say that we have saved 1,000 officers, which we believe is more than any body armor manufacturer in history, is quite a milestone,” said Gary Lemanski, vice president, Armor Protective Division, Armor Holdings Products Group. “Second Chance® employees are working every day to save the next 1,000 lives of those who wear our product.”

According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police DuPont Kevlar® Survivor’s Club, there are 3,003 documented “saves” total throughout the body armor industry. A “save” is defined as an incident when body armor has prevented its wearer from being disabled or killed. “We are proud to report that Second Chance® is responsible for 1,000 ‘saves,’” said Lemanski. “We are fully committed to providing law enforcement officers with vests that are manufactured of the highest quality, and this milestone shows the value of that enduring commitment.”

About Second Chance Armor, Inc.

Second Chance Armor, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of concealable body armor for the law enforcement, government and security markets. The company focuses on comfort and wearability in its vest models. Second Chance is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. Additional information can be found at www.secondchance.com.

Armor Holdings, Inc.

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement, and personnel safety markets. Additional information can be found at www.armorholdings.com.