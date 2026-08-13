Seeing before shooting: Why LPVOs belong on the modern patrol rifle

By Robert Graziano

Today’s patrol officers are expected to solve increasingly complex problems within compressed timelines. Active shooters, armed barricades, rifle-equipped suspects and violence occurring in schools, shopping centers, places of worship and other public spaces have changed the expectations placed upon patrol personnel.

In many of these incidents, officers are expected to move toward the threat, stop the killing and save lives. Public scrutiny, legal review, administrative investigation and media attention follow virtually every officer-involved shooting. To support their officers, agencies must examine whether their firearms programs are keeping pace with the threats officers face. Equipment that supports better decision-making and improved accuracy is both an officer safety and public safety investment.

One area receiving increased attention is the use of low-power variable optics (LPVOs) on patrol rifles. While they have become commonplace in military and tactical applications, many patrol officers continue to rely exclusively on red-dot optics or iron sights, which may not be the best tools to identify and respond to intermediate-distance threats.

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It’s not about shooting farther

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding LPVOs is that they exist primarily to extend engagement distances. In reality, one of their greatest advantages has little to do with marksmanship. It is the ability to gather information more effectively.

Every use-of-force decision begins with identifying a threat. An officer responding to a report of an armed subject in a school parking lot or shopping center must answer these critical questions before ever considering a lifesaving shot:



Is that object actually a firearm?

Is the suspect threatening someone?

Is there a hostage involved?

Are there bystanders behind the suspect?

Is deadly force legally justified?

A quality 1-6x or 1-8x LPVO allows the officer to gather information that may not be visible through a non-magnified optic or iron sights. Magnification should be viewed as a decision-making tool and not a shooting tool. It is about positive identification.

It’s about seeing before shooting

Military doctrine has long emphasized the importance of positive identification (PID) before engaging a threat. Law enforcement officers face the same responsibility. Every use-of-force decision requires officers to distinguish between what only appears threatening and what constitutes an imminent threat.

Active shooter response doctrine has evolved significantly over the last two decades. Incidents at Columbine, Parkland, Nashville, Uvalde and countless other attacks have reinforced one reality: Patrol officers are often the first responders to arrive and may be forced to make critical decisions under extreme stress and rapidly changing conditions.

Many use-of-force investigations center not on marksmanship but on identification and decision-making. A missed observation can have devastating consequences for officers, citizens, agencies and communities. The ability to see clearly often determines whether deadly force is justified, whether it can be avoided and whether additional time and resources are needed. The greatest challenge is not making the shot. It is deciding whether a shot should be taken at all.

A quality LPVO provides officers with additional visual information that may not be available through a non-magnified optic. Magnification allows officers to gather details, assess behavior and make more informed decisions. Ultimately, improved observation may prevent unnecessary shootings just as readily as it enables officers to stop deadly threats. For this reason, magnification should be viewed first as a decision-making aid and second as a shooting aid.

This is not an argument that LPVOs should replace existing optics or capabilities. Rather, they provide another tool that expands an officer’s ability to solve problems effectively.

Photo/Robert Graziano

The reality of intermediate threats

Many patrol rifle qualifications are conducted inside 50 yards. Real-world incidents often are not. School campuses, large retail centers, apartment complexes, industrial facilities, parks and rural environments regularly create situations where officers must assess threats at 75, 100 or even 150 yards.

Numerous after-action reviews and officer interviews reveal common themes. Distance, environmental conditions, lighting and uncertainty surrounding rapidly evolving circumstances often influence decisions. The ability to determine whether a suspect is armed, whether hostages are involved or whether a threat is developing may significantly affect the outcome and may result in an officer never firing a shot.

Maintaining close-range capability

Critics often argue that LPVOs are slower than red-dot optics during close-range engagements. That may have been true years ago, but modern LPVOs featuring true 1x magnification and daylight-bright illuminated reticles have largely eliminated that concern. Officers can maintain both-eyes-open situational awareness while operating effectively inside structures, hallways and classrooms. At the same time, they retain the ability to transition immediately to magnification when circumstances require without additional hardware.

Training remains the key

An LPVO slapped onto a patrol rifle without proper training does not solve operational problems. Its advantages extend well beyond increasing engagement distances, but only with proper training. Officers must be trained to build the neural pathways needed to understand and manage magnification, external ballistics, holds, reticle subtensions and the limitations of the system.

Photo/Robert Graziano

Training must emphasize:



Threat identification

Optic management

Magnification transitions and when magnification helps versus when it becomes a liability

Positional shooting

Intermediate-distance accountability

Low-light operations

Use-of-force decision-making

LPVOs are not sniper scopes

One concern occasionally raised is that LPVO-equipped patrol rifles somehow blur the line between patrol officers and police snipers. That concern misunderstands both missions. A trained patrol officer equipped with an LPVO can significantly enhance the initial response to violent incidents but does not diminish the need for SWAT or sniper assets. The officer is simply better equipped to identify and respond to immediate threats before specialized resources arrive.

Snipers provide intelligence, overwatch and precision engagement capabilities developed through extensive specialized training. Many sniper deployments conclude without a shot being fired because their greatest value is often information, not marksmanship. Likewise, many successful SWAT operations result from deliberate planning and specialized tactics that exceed the mission of patrol officers.

The answer is not choosing between patrol, SWAT and sniper assets. As threats become increasingly sophisticated, agencies need both stronger patrol capabilities and stronger specialized capabilities, ensuring each responder has the tools necessary to fulfill their mission.

To sum up

The patrol officer is increasingly the first line of defense against active, ongoing violence. Enhancing patrol rifles with LPVOs is not about extending engagement distances or turning patrol officers into snipers. It is about improving threat identification, increasing accountability and enhancing the ability to make correct decisions under stress.

When combined with quality training, sound policy and continued investment in SWAT and sniper programs, LPVO-equipped patrol rifles represent a logical evolution. The ability for officers on the scene to see more clearly may be one of the most important investments an agency can make because they may not get a second chance to make the right decision.

About the author

Robert Graziano is a U.S. Army sergeant first class combat medic with multiple combat deployments and a law enforcement sergeant with experience in patrol, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Metro Narcotics, fugitive apprehension, academy instruction and 15 years on SWAT.

He currently serves as director of academy operations for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA). He also serves as a commissioned part-time police officer with the Granville Police Department and as a staff conference instructor for the Ohio Tactical Officers Association.

Graziano holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) credential through ASIS International and a CPOM credential through the Terrapin Group.

His instructor certifications include U.S. Army instructor, Texas peace officer instructor, Ohio instructor, semi-automatic pistol instructor, advanced carbine/rifle instructor, select-fire/automatic rifle instructor, precision rifle/sniper instructor, low-light CQB instructor, advanced active shooter resolution instructor, shoot house instructor, dignitary/VIP protection specialist instructor and building search instructor.

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