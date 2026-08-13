BWC: Suspect who attacked woman with blowtorch shoots Las Vegas officer through door before OIS

By Devan Patel

Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police officers responding to Monday’s shooting that resulted in the death of a teenage girl and injuries to two people, including an officer, had to brave plumes of smoke from several blazes after they entered the home of a heavily armed man, Metropolitan Police Department officials revealed Wednesday.

Assistant Sheriff Fred Haas disclosed more details and released body camera footage from the incident after police responded to the 4500 block of Pigeon Point Court, near South Buffalo Drive and Peace Way, around 12:30 a.m.

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Police had received a report from a woman that her boyfriend, later identified as 48-year-old Jason Simmons, was chasing her and attempting to burn her with a blowtorch.

The caller, who screamed, “He’s about to burn me up!” to dispatchers, later said she had been shot and was hiding in the bathroom as the man attempted to light the house on fire, Haas said.

“They had to deal with fire, smoke, gasoline in the area, and still responded into that residence to help those people that were in need,” Haas said. “Imagine the emotions from this department. Two of our officers have been shot in less than a week. One was taken from us in the line of duty, but our officers do what they always do.”

As officers attempted to clear rooms, they encountered the suspect, who had locked himself in a room before firing seven rounds through the door.

Officer shot

One round struck officer Zaira Venegas-Hernandez , 36, in her Kevlar vest. Venegas-Hernandez shot back, firing 11 rounds from her Glock 9 mm, before police backed out of the home and declared a barricade situation.

Haas said the bullet went through 24 layers of the ballistic vest and still caused a chest injury to Venegas-Hernandez.

The woman who initially reported the incident told police that Simmons had shot himself.

SWAT and crisis negotiators entered the home and discovered the suspect and a teenage girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect and teenager died at the scene.

Police have not said who shot the girl.

Haas said that the woman who reported the incident was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and burn injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet released the girl’s identity, though Haas said Wednesday that the girl was the daughter of the caller.

Police: Man had rifle, handguns, blowtorch

At the scene, police found that Simmons had a .223-caliber rifle, three handguns and a blowtorch.

Police said there had not been any prior calls to the residence.

“(Domestic violence) calls are one of the most dangerous calls we respond to because emotions are already high inside that residence when they’re responding,” Haas said.

Haas said that, had he survived, Simmons would have faced charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, multiple counts of attempted murder, arson, kidnapping, mayhem and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He added that the department is investigating where the weapons Simmons had came from.

Venegas-Hernandez was discharged from the hospital later that day. She was placed on routine paid administrative leave, pending a review of the incident.

Monday’s shooting was the 10th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Devan Patel at dpatel@reviewjournal.com.

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