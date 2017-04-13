Austin Police Department secures 724 Axon Body Cameras and unlimited data storage on Evidence.com

Austin becomes 37th major city to join the Axon Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced the purchase of 724 Axon Body 2 cameras by the Austin Police Department. The deal includes a five-year Unlimited Evidence.com license with Axon Signal technology. The order was received in the second quarter of 2017 and the cameras are expected to ship in multiple phases throughout the year.

Austin PD is now the 37th major city in the U.S. to have purchased Axon body-worn cameras and its digital evidence management solution. More than half of the Major Cities Chiefs member cities are currently connected to the Axon Network.

“Our priority is to help Austin PD adopt the most advanced technology system to help define the future of their agency—which means looking beyond body cameras to the mobile applications and cloud software that turn these simple devices into connected solutions,” said Axon CEO and Founder Rick Smith. “By choosing the Evidence.com Unlimited Plan, they’ll be able to make full use of the Axon Network, without worrying about unpredictable costs for data storage or hardware maintenance. We are looking forward to helping them take on the challenges of 21st-century policing.”

The Axon Network is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 100,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 181,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.