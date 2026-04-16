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BWC: Rookie N.J. officer on his first solo shift helps save driver suffering medical emergency

A Washington Township officer on his first solo shift performed CPR on an unresponsive driver while fellow officers delivered multiple AED shocks after a crash

April 16, 2026 12:05 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police officers, including one who was on his first solo shift, helped save a woman’s life after she went into cardiac arrest following a crash into a telephone pole, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

The March 28 incident began when officers were dispatched to a crash scene where a vehicle struck a utility pole outside an assisted living facility. The driver was reported unconscious.

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Officers Tucker, Swan, McNair, Dante Moore, Cicatiello and Matos arrived within one minute and found the woman unresponsive and locked inside the vehicle. Officers broke windows to gain access and removed her from the car.

Authorities said the woman was not breathing and had no pulse. Officer Dante Moore, who was on his first day of solo patrol, immediately began CPR while fellow officers used an AED, delivering multiple shocks while continuing lifesaving efforts for about seven minutes.

Fire and EMS personnel arrived and transported the woman to a hospital. Police said she suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash but is expected to make a full recovery.

The woman’s family later met with the responding officers at police headquarters to thank them for their actions.

“Outstanding work by all involved. This is what Community Caretaking policing is all about,” the department stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com