Digital Ally announces multiple law enforcement contracts awarded for body-worn and in-car camera systems

In a series of new and upgrade orders for evidence recording technology, Digital Ally continues to gain traction with its subscription program.

LENEXA, Kan., - Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received an upgrade order from Raymore Police Department (MO) for eleven (11) EVO-HD in-car video systems and twenty-six (26) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web Portal cloud platform. This order was purchased with the help of the Company’s subscription payment program.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the Raymore PD and its community,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “By choosing to deploy our complete solution, the officers of Raymore will be able to utilize the technology to its fullest by connecting both hardware and software into one evidence management platform. Digital Ally remains committed to serving all first responders and providing the necessary equipment and support needed daily.”

Additional noteworthy orders recently purchased for Digital Ally products:

North Huntingdon Police Department (PA): seventeen (17) EVO-HD in-car systems paired with twenty (20) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras.

Hearne Police Department (TX): twelve (12) EVO-HD in-car systems paired with twelve (12) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes.