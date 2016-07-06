PRO-VISION unveils SecuraMax cloud-based digital evidence management platform

SecuraMax is now accepting orders for the Affordable, Turn-Key Digital Evidence Management Solution.

Byron Center, Mich. – July, 2016 – PRO-VISION Video Systems, known for producing rugged, reliable rear vision and vehicle recording systems, body-worn cameras and software solutions, has announced its initial release of SecuraMax, the Reliable, Simple, Secure digital evidence management solution. SecuraMax is a cloud-based digital evidence management platform designed by PRO-VISION to handle the influx of video evidence files collected by law enforcement, and provide organizations with a complete, yet affordable, media management solution. SecuraMax leverages CJIS-compliant file encryption, a Microsoft security partnership along with several unique advantages such as simple integration with BODYCAM —the most Reliable, Simple, Affordable body-worn camera—to provide organizations with the best way to upload, manage, protect and share body camera files. In fact, SecuraMax is the only platform designed to connect with BODYCAM and allow automatic upload of videos, which simplifies the download process and reduces tampering concerns.

SecuraMax is now available to BODYCAM BC-100 customers, and once camera configuration deployment occurs, it will provide organizations with secure, automated, turn-key media management. SecuraMax also offers organizations an unbeatable value. With an unrivaled 100GB of included data storage per device—up to five times more storage than similarly priced platforms — SecuraMax saves organizations money in data-overage fees and makes monthly costs more predictable. SecuraMax also offers advanced file hashing technology to provide secure digital fingerprinting which deters and identifies tampering, ensuring chain-of-custody for all stored files.

“The release of SecuraMax is a game-changer,” states Sam Lehnert, Marketing Manager at PRO-VISION. “Our customers finally have an affordable choice for their data management.” SecuraMax™ manages BODYCAM video files with customizable tags and retention cycles, and can securely share files utilizing specified viewing privileges and autonomous audit trails.

