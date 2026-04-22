Former Mo. lieutenant awarded $6.3M in discrimination suit

CLAYTON, Mo. — A former police lieutenant has been awarded nearly $6.3 million in a retaliation lawsuit, FOX 2 reported.

Former St. Louis County Police lieutenant Mike Reifschneider alleged he was pressured to retaliate against officers who complained to him, and was punished when he refused. He claimed the discriminatory workplace culture ultimately forced him out of the department.

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One incident cited in the case was Reifschneider’s response to a 2020 active shooter incident, which led him to be nominated for an award within the department. However, a commander “marked up” his nomination form and crossed out that Reifschneider was “in the face of serious physical injury or death,” FOX 2 reported.

The award was downgraded in light of the commander’s comments, and he was not invited to a ceremony with the family impacted by his response. The same day, department policy was changed to prevent him from moving up in rank, according to the suit.

Former chief Mary Barton testified that she faced discrimination during her 40 years with the department, FOX 2 reported.

The department declined FOX’s request for comment, stating that it planned to appeal the ruling.

“The culture would change if we just follow our own rules,” Reifschneider said. “You can pull them up on the internet; they’re right there. This is simple; at least, I thought it was.”