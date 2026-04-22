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Former Mo. lieutenant awarded $6.3M in discrimination suit

Former St. Louis County PD lieutenant Mike Reifschneider alleged he was not invited to a ceremony honoring officers’ response to an active shooter incident after being nominated for an award

April 22, 2026 05:14 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CLAYTON, Mo. — A former police lieutenant has been awarded nearly $6.3 million in a retaliation lawsuit, FOX 2 reported.

Former St. Louis County Police lieutenant Mike Reifschneider alleged he was pressured to retaliate against officers who complained to him, and was punished when he refused. He claimed the discriminatory workplace culture ultimately forced him out of the department.

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One incident cited in the case was Reifschneider’s response to a 2020 active shooter incident, which led him to be nominated for an award within the department. However, a commander “marked up” his nomination form and crossed out that Reifschneider was “in the face of serious physical injury or death,” FOX 2 reported.

The award was downgraded in light of the commander’s comments, and he was not invited to a ceremony with the family impacted by his response. The same day, department policy was changed to prevent him from moving up in rank, according to the suit.

Former chief Mary Barton testified that she faced discrimination during her 40 years with the department, FOX 2 reported.

The department declined FOX’s request for comment, stating that it planned to appeal the ruling.

“The culture would change if we just follow our own rules,” Reifschneider said. “You can pull them up on the internet; they’re right there. This is simple; at least, I thought it was.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com