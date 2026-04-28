BWC: Rifle-wielding man fatally shoots Calif. officer in OIS standoff

By Andrea Klick

San Gabriel Valley Tribune, West Covina, Calif.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. — Baldwin Park police released a 15-minute video Monday, April 27, that included 911 call audio and body-worn camera footage from shootings that killed a 43-year-old man and a Baldwin Park officer nearly a year ago.

Prosecutors accused Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, 23, of opening fire with a rifle in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue on May 31, killing Darius Wong and Officer Samuel Riveros, 35, and injuring another officer.

After the shooting, Medina-Berumen was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and the murder of an officer, two counts of attempted murder of an officer and one count of possession of an assault weapon.

Judge Mike Camacho ruled during a preliminary hearing earlier this month that there was enough evidence for the case to move to trial. If convicted as charged, Medina-Berumen could face life in prison or the death penalty, if the district attorney’s office decides to seek it.

During the preliminary hearing, sheriff’s Det. Yoon Nam said Darius Wong dropped his family off at a housewarming party around 7 p.m. that May evening and went to find parking. About 15 minutes later, Wong’s wife believed she heard fireworks that turned out to be gunfire, Nam testified.

Police received two calls reporting shots fired, and one of the callers said there was a man lying on the sidewalk, according to 911 call audio released by police.

As officers responded, shots continued to be fired, according to body-worn camera footage. Responding officers used patrol vehicles as shields while the suspect continued firing.

Riveros, who responded with another officer after hearing about the shots fired call on the police radio, got out of his vehicle and walked along Filhurst in front of two other officers. The suspect was in his yard, prosecutors said at the hearing.

Sgt. Ernesto Castaneda testified that, after a single gunshot could be heard on the body-worn camera footage, Riveros’ head snapped back and he fell to the ground.

Officers later captured Medina-Berumen on his property. During the arrest, officers said on body-worn camera footage that Medina-Berumen reached for his rifle, and officers fired their guns. Authorities estimated there were 40 to 60 shell casings at the scene following the shooting between police and the suspect.

Officer Anthony Pimentel was treated for facial abrasions from broken glass from his vehicle, prosecutors said. The medical examiner’s office determined Wong died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and Riveros died from a gunshot wound to the head.

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