TASER Expands Axon Platform With Interview Room Solution, Now Unifying Police Agency’s Digital Evidence

Seattle, WA, – TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in cloud-based digital evidence management and body-worn video, today announced the release of Axon Interview. Axon Interview includes a dedicated interview room appliance that works in parallel with HD cameras and microphones to give the best possible video and audio quality and ultimately allows police to conduct interviews more efficiently. For $99 per month, agencies receive unlimited data storage for each camera installed as part of the Axon Interview solution. The hardware and installation fees vary by size and scale of the department. TASER will showcase Axon Interview at this year’s International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in Chicago, IL. Visit booth 5038 to learn more about how this new application can help unify your agency’s digital evidence.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), which announced an order for 1200 Axon Flex and Body cameras with a five-year subscription to Evidence.com in Q2 of this year, selected Axon Interview in an effort to move to one solution for managing their digital evidence collected from body-worn cameras and interview room interviews. MPD anticipates utilizing Axon Interview in Q1 2016. MPD has deployed the first 200 Axon body cameras and the remaining 1,000 cameras are expected to ship by Q4 2016.

“The Axon Interview appliance is an important expansion of the Axon Platform, adding another seamless capability for our community of connected customers,” says TASER founder and CEO Rick Smith. “Axon Interview was purpose-built with the sole commitment of protecting the truth by capturing the interview every time and with the best video quality possible.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department is always seeking ways to improve our workflow process and efficiency,” says Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn. “We look forward to deploying one solution for managing digital evidence collected from our body-worn cameras and interview rooms.”

Axon Interview is a simple intuitive touch screen interface running on a touch panel display in front of each interview room. This provides a convenient and easy place to start an interview, allowing officers to enter in the proper meta-data and complete the interview with all of the pertinent information. Once the interview is finished the video and meta-data are securely transferred to Evidence.com. Learn more about Axon Interview here: http://www.axon.io/products/interview

About Axon & Evidence.com Platform:

Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon Platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

Capture to courtroom: From body cameras to digital evidence management tools we arm law enforcement with great capabilities to help them focus on policing.

Our security practices CJIS requirements

The Axon suite of mobile applications

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. More than 156,400 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.Axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.