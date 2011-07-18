Two New Agencies Purchase EVIDENCE.COM and TASER AXON Digital Video Systems

Company Also Received International Order for 60,000 TASER Cartridges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- TASER International, Inc., a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced that it received two orders for its revolutionary new evidence capture and management platform. These orders for the TASER AXON™ on-officer camera and EVIDENCE.COM service include orders from the Danbury Police Department (CT) and the Morristown Police Department (VT).

“AXON and EVIDENCE.COM are cornerstones to our mission to protect truth and reflect our commitment to provide innovative technologies that ensure accountability through the collection and protection of digital evidence,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “The Danbury and Morristown police departments are the first agencies in Connecticut and Vermont to deploy our evidence capture and management platforms. We anticipate that these systems ultimately will save taxpayer dollars while saving officers from false and damaging allegations,” concluded Smith.

TASER International also announced the purchase of 60,000 TASER® cartridges as an international follow-on order to support a continuing multi-year TASER® X26™ electronic control device program. This order will ship in the Third Quarter of 2011. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

