StuntCams Introduces Rugged 4K POV Camera for Firefighters and Public Safety Professionals

PRESS RELEASE

StuntCams has introduced a compact 4K POV camera designed for firefighters, public safety professionals, tactical teams, and training instructors who need hands-free video in the field. The camera records in 4K Ultra HD, 2.7K, and 1080p and features a durable aluminum housing with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water. Its 3.6mm lens provides a 150-degree field of view, offering a more focused perspective than the ultra-wide-angle cameras commonly used on firefighter helmets. This can be useful when documenting specific tasks, equipment use, training exercises, inspections, or other field activities.

The camera offers several options for hands-free use. It can be mounted to compatible helmet systems with Picatinny or ARC mounts, worn with a headband, or mounted in other positions. It also supports upside-down mounting, with image orientation adjustable through the companion app. Flashback recording can save the 5 to 15 seconds immediately before recording is started, helping capture an event that happens before the user can press the record button. A vibration alert confirms recording has started, which can be useful when the camera is mounted out of view or the user is wearing gloves.

Built-in Wi-Fi connects the camera to an iOS or Android device for live viewing, camera controls, and access to recorded files. The camera supports MicroSD cards up to 256GB and provides up to four hours of battery life, giving users the storage and recording time needed for extended training sessions and field operations.

StuntCams also offers a modified version of the camera with different lens focal length options and specialized imaging capabilities, including night vision, infrared, full spectrum infrared, and NDVI. These configurations can be useful for tactical applications, nighttime work, inspections, and training where standard visible light video may not be enough. Firefighters will often choose a wider-angle camera for helmet use because it captures more of the surrounding environment, but a more focused lens can be useful for specific tasks and documentation.

With 4K recording, flexible mounting options, Flashback recording, Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 256GB of storage, and specialized imaging configurations, the StuntCams 4K POV camera provides a compact option for professionals who need to document their work from a first-person perspective.

About StuntCams

StuntCams provides cameras, mounts, and accessories for professionals, public safety users, and specialized applications. The company offers a range of action cameras, helmet cameras, body cameras, trail cameras, and specialized imaging systems. StuntCams is also the home of the PatrolEyes line of professional body cameras.