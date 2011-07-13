Online Insurance Agency Dedicates Practice Solely to Law Enforcement Professionals

Encino, CA - Business partners Mo Gelfo and Mike Miscione launched LawEnforcementLife.com, a new web-based insurance business focused exclusively on helping law enforcement professionals navigate life insurance benefits.

Both California-based insurance agents have possessed an affinity for the Law Enforcement community for decades. Mike Miscione grew up in a CHP home: his dad, Mike Miscione Sr. was a career officer and Medal of Valor winner for the California Highway Patrol. Mo Gelfo spent much of his career in the U.S. Navy walking a beat as a Shore Patrol officer on several of the Navy’s largest air bases.

Together, Mike and Mo own and operate a brick-and-mortar insurance and financial services agency in Southern California. Their practice, The Law Enforcement Group, focuses on the insurance and investment needs of CHP officers and their families. They provide training and guidance to hundreds of officers throughout the state.

Over the many years that Mike and Mo spent working with officers in California, the partners discovered that many of them did not have a firm understanding of their benefit and retirement packages. In fact, most had little to no idea of the benefits paid to their loved ones if an “End-of-Watch” occurred on-duty and that survivor benefits paid for an off-duty death were far less. As the duo so eloquently put it, “This is a dangerous situation.”

As a result, LawEnforcementLife.com was launched to teach Law Enforcement professionals across the country about the importance of life insurance and using it to provide a lifetime stream of income for loved ones. In addition, the site provides LEOs with a safe and easy way of purchasing a low-cost insurance, tailored to fit their needs and desires.

Mike and Mo announced today that they now represent America’s most competitive and top rated insurance companies and work as the LEO’s advocate to ensure they receive the best price possible.

So if you wear or carry a badge or are among the ranks of the retired LEOs you can learn more about this unique online insurance agency by visiting their website or stopping by their Facebook page.