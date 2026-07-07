CentralSquare Launches CentralSquare One, a Unified Intelligence Platform for Public Safety

PRESS RELEASE

Lake Mary, Fla. — As public safety agencies face growing volumes of information across incidents, CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, launched CentralSquare One, a unified intelligence platform that connects dispatch, records, AI-powered intelligence, and investigative workflows into a single experience.

Public safety professionals are expected to make critical decisions in seconds, yet the information they need is often spread across multiple systems. Dispatchers, officers, and investigators often switch between applications and manually piece together information while responding to evolving situations. These disconnected workflows create information gaps and reduce situational awareness when every moment matters.

CentralSquare One introduces a unified intelligence layer that connects every stage of an incident, from the initial 911 call through response, investigation, and final reporting. It brings together NG911, CAD, RMS, mobile applications, Centerline AI, and FirstTwo into a single experience, delivering relevant intelligence within the workflows public safety professionals use every day.

“Public safety professionals shouldn’t have to search for information while responding to an emergency,” said Denise Hemke, Chief Product Officer at CentralSquare. CentralSquare One unifies data, workflows, and AI-powered intelligence across the incident lifecycle, keeping officers safer in the field and giving communities the responsive, reliable service they deserve.”

In public safety, seconds matter, and critical context buried across disconnected systems can mean the difference between a safe outcome and a dangerous one. CentralSquare One surfaces address history, warrants, risk factors, and prior incidents directly within existing workflows, giving dispatchers, officers, and investigators the intelligence they need the moment they need it.

Available as a cloud-based enhancement, CentralSquare One puts real-time intelligence in the hands of every responder, on every call, from first call to final report.

About CentralSquare

CentralSquare Technologies is the trusted provider of public sector software in North America. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform connects public safety and public administration, helping communities of all sizes run more safely and effectively every day. More than 8,000 agencies rely on CentralSquare to manage critical operations, from dispatch to records, permitting to payroll. We serve with purpose and stand together with our heroes, committed to supporting the public sector with software built for impact. Learn more at www.CentralSquare.com.