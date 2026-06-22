FirstNet and the Summer of Soccer: Putting Public Safety First

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS — As the country prepares for one of the world’s biggest sporting events, FirstNet, Built with AT&T – the largest network for public safety – is supporting first responders to help keep fans, teams, and communities safe. With about 6.5 million spectators anticipated across 11 U.S. host cities, FirstNet has spent 2+ years closely coordinating with federal, state, and local public safety agencies to deliver reliable, mission-critical communications throughout soccer’s biggest moments.

Ready for Every Match

We have invested more than $430 million since 2023 to prepare each host stadium and surrounding area to support public safety operations – that’s 2,000+ different network enhancements. From fan fests and airports to stadiums and team base camps, FirstNet is supporting 300+ agencies across 140+ venues in the 11 host cities, including the Atlanta Police Department and New Jersey State Police.

As the only network with a mandate to never throttle, public safety can be confident their speeds will never be slowed down, even in massive crowds. With Band 14 spectrum at every stadium and surrounding area – giving them the dedicated connectivity they require when needed – plus always-on priority and preemption across all AT&T 5G and 4G commercial spectrum and Band 14, first responders get a level of service they can’t get anywhere else.

Bringing Extra Coverage to the Host Cities

The FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG), led by former first responders, will be on site ahead of and during the matches to further support public safety’s critical operations. With deep experience in emergency response, the team understands the fast-moving nature of large-scale events and works closely with agencies to anticipate needs, coordinate resources, and maintain readiness.

Public safety has made 30+ requests for additional FirstNet support and FirstNet ROG has placed more than a dozen portable cell sites on hot standby at stadiums, Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), and other high-traffic areas for extra redundancy. These assets can be activated if needed to provide dedicated connectivity so agencies can maintain communications no matter the emergency.

In addition to dedicated network support, FirstNet offers an unmatched level of emergency response capability. In addition to the 750+ AT&T assets available to public safety, FirstNet is the only provider with a dedicated fleet of 190+ portable assets reserved solely for public safety.

Supporting Public Safety

Large-scale global events require planning, coordination, and the ability to adapt in real time. That’s why, in addition to 24x7, dedicated U.S.-based FirstNet customer care – trained exclusively to support public safety – we have established the FirstNet Operations Center (FNOC). Operating out of AT&T’s headquarters in Dallas, the FNOC will help coordinate communications and support throughout the event and during every match.

Additionally, the First Responder Network Authority – the federal agency that oversees FirstNet – will be on the ground, supporting public safety agencies in all 11 host cities. The team will serve as a dedicated resource for communications needs throughout the event.

From the opening match to the final whistle and fan celebrations, FirstNet is helping public safety agencies stay ready with reliable connectivity, centralized coordination, and on-the-ground support. As fans from around the world gather to experience the excitement of soccer, FirstNet is helping support the first responders and public safety personnel working every day behind the scenes to help keep those moments safe. After all, the network built specifically to support public safety helps everyone.