Vision FirstNet Users Summit to Highlight Global Public Safety Communications Lessons from the World’s Biggest Soccer Event

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — The Public Safety Broadband Association (PSBTA) announces one of the featured sessions of the 2026 Vision FirstNet Users Summit: “From Kickoff to Final Whistle: Lessons Learned from the World’s Biggest Soccer Game.” This session will bring together leading public safety and communications experts to examine how FirstNet, the dedicated public safety communications network, was leveraged to support planning, operations, and response during a global-scale sporting event.

“This session is designed to give attendees practical, real-world insight into how public safety communications can be planned, supported, and sustained under extreme operational demand,” commented Chief Richard Carrizzo (ret) of the PSBTA. “The lessons shared will help agencies prepare for future major events and complex incidents.”

Learning objectives for the session include analyzing how FirstNet supported end-to-end communications planning and response, evaluating network strategies such as deployables and traffic prioritization, and applying lessons learned in interagency coordination and operational readiness to future high-demand events.

The panel will feature Malley Varney, FirstNet Authority Director of Stakeholder Collaboration, and Sasha Larkin, Director of Intelligence and C4 Operations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cris Stratmann of AT&T serving as moderator. Varney leads FirstNet consultation efforts nationwide and brings more than 35 years of public safety experience, including extensive leadership in fire, EMS, and communications planning. Larkin brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience and deep expertise in major event security, intelligence, and risk management.

The session will take place on Wednesday, September 16, from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. in Grand Ballroom B during the Vision 2026 FirstNet Users Summit at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa in Las Vegas. Register and learn more at:

https://vision.thepsbta.org/register/

About Vision 2026 Conference

The Vision 2026 Summit is a FirstNet users conference focused on public safety thought leadership, technology demonstrations, and collaborative learning for organizations involved in safety, security, emergency response, and crisis communications.

About PSBTA

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is an organization focused exclusively on ensuring the success of the entire FirstNet ecosystem that includes the legal entity created by Congress, the network infrastructure, hardware and software, and the single most important component—the end users.