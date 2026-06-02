PSBTA Introduces the “10‑2 Blue Brief” Podcast Spotlighting Cutting‑Edge Technology Keeping Law Enforcement and Communities Safer

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — A new national podcast is launching that focuses on the future of public safety: 10‑2 Blue Brief: Emerging Tech & Innovation in Law Enforcement. The series dives deep into the tools, platforms, and technologies transforming how agencies prevent crime, respond to emergencies, and protect both officers and the communities they serve. The backbone of each conversation will be FirstNet and its continued impact on law enforcement efficiency and effectiveness at responding to crime. Listen to the first episode (just released) here – https://youtu.be/HqLWtUZtgqM.

The first episode airs during Police Week (week of May 11th) with guest Sheriff Mark Lamb (Ret), Pinal County, AZ and Candidate for Congress, AZ-5. Episode two, set to air in June 2026, will feature Chris Moore, Retired Chief San Jose Police Department & Partner Emeritus, Brooks Bawden Moore, LLC. The Podcast is moderated by Chuck Dowd (Assistant Chief, Retired NYPD and Public Safety Advisor). Episodes will be hosted on the PSBTA’s YouTube channel – Public Safety Broadband Technology Association – YouTube.

“As safety needs grow nationwide, technology is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ – it’s a critical asset for law enforcement,” says Chief Chuck Dowd. “The 10-2 Blue Brief spotlights emerging tools and ideas that help officers respond faster, stay safer, and strengthen community trust, while keeping agencies informed and prepared for today’s threats and tomorrow’s challenges.”

As security and safety demands continue to rise across the country, technology has become a critical asset for law enforcement. 10‑2 Blue Brief focuses on emerging tech and innovation – AI‑driven analytics, real‑time crime‑center platforms, cloud‑based command systems, body‑worn and in‑vehicle camera ecosystems, drones, mobile‑awareness kits, cyber‑investigative tools, and more – showcasing how these advances are reshaping modern policing.

Each episode of 10‑2 Blue Brief features in‑depth conversations with law enforcement leaders, frontline officers, tech developers, and public‑safety innovators. Listeners will hear how agencies are using data‑driven insights to improve response times, enhance situational awareness, reduce officer risk, and strengthen trust with the public. The podcast also explores ethical considerations, policy implications, and the balance between innovation and accountability in an era of rapid technological change.

About the Moderator: Chuck Dowd

Chuck Dowd is a retired NYPD assistant chief who ran the NYC 911 system and police comms for 12 years, including during September 11th, the Northeast blackout, and Hurricane Sandy.

About the 10-2 Blue Brief Podcast

Whether you’re a first‑responder, policy maker, tech professional, or community member interested in public safety, 10‑2 Blue Brief offers an inside look at the innovations shaping the future of law enforcement. The podcast is available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts.

About PSBTA

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is an organization focused exclusively on ensuring the success of the entire FirstNet ecosystem that includes the legal entity created by Congress, the network infrastructure, hardware and software, and the single most important component—the end users.