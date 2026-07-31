FirstNet, Built with AT&T Launches First-Ever 5G Standalone Core Dedicated to Public Safety

PRESS RELEASE

Key Takeaways:



The new FirstNet network core is the only 5G Standalone core dedicated to and purpose built for public safety to give first responders more reliability, security, and control over their network. 1

First responders have access to faster upload speeds and improved responsiveness to support modern public safety operations.

FirstNet is also laying the groundwork for future capabilities to tailor public safety’s connectivity experience for applications such as body-worn cameras, mission-critical communications, and more.

First responders on FirstNet, Built with AT&T have access to the first and only nationwide 5G standalone (5G SA) network core dedicated to public safety – the latest innovation in America’s Public Safety Network.

Built with public safety’s direct feedback, the dedicated FirstNet 5G SA core was developed to meet first responders’ unique operational and technological needs. Physically separate from the AT&T commercial network core to give public safety enhanced security, reliability, and operational control, it lays the foundation for future offerings that will help optimize network performance for applications such as body-worn cameras, mission-critical communications, and live video.

“When first responders answer the call, they need a network built around their mission – not one designed for everyday consumer use,” said Scott Agnew, President—FirstNet, AT&T. “That’s exactly why we launched the FirstNet 5G standalone core. Purpose-built for public safety, it provides a dedicated foundation engineered around their mission, their operations, and their evolving technology needs. This milestone keeps America’s public safety network strong for the future, because when our first responders succeed, our communities are safer.”

The dedicated FirstNet network core acts as the brain and nervous system of the FirstNet network, separating public safety traffic from commercial traffic. Architected for superior reliability, it uses multiple geographically distributed core sites for additional redundancy to provide greater performance and resilience. And as the latest technological advancement of the FirstNet core, it also supports faster upload speeds and improved responsiveness – helping meet the growing demands of the connected technologies that public safety depends on every day.

The core was also designed with enhanced, public safety-grade security measures that exceed the standard security measures of commercial networks. This provides protection without sacrificing usability or impacting public safety’s mission. It’s accessible only through a FirstNet SIM that protects subscriber information from would-be attackers and is monitored around the clock by a dedicated security operations center that helps identify and mitigate possible threats.

“AT&T continues to strengthen its leadership position in public safety communications through FirstNet. The introduction of a dedicated 5G standalone core reinforces its commitment to deliver the highest levels of security, resilience, and mission-critical performance for public safety,” said Brent Iadarola, vice president of research, Frost & Sullivan. “This purpose-built architecture will provide first responders with a stronger foundation for next-generation communications and lifesaving applications.”

Optimizing Mission Connectivity

Public safety relies on a growing ecosystem of connected technologies like mission-critical communications, live video, and other situational awareness tools. Those applications have different network requirements, making a one-size-fits-all approach to connectivity increasingly inadequate.

The FirstNet 5G SA core addresses that challenge by creating the foundation for a more tailored network experience, which we will bring to life through Adaptive Mission Performance. Built on the dedicated FirstNet 5G SA infrastructure, Adaptive Mission Performance will optimize network performance for different public safety applications and use cases. With this approach, public safety isn’t just getting access to a single slice of a commercial network; the whole network core will be customized for their connectivity needs.

FirstNet subscribers have already begun transitioning to the nationwide, dedicated FirstNet 5G SA core, at no additional cost to them. We will roll out Adaptive Mission Performance capabilities over time as more users begin migrating to the new core, making public safety’s network even more responsive to their needs.

Agencies can reach out to their FirstNet solutions consultant to learn more about how to transition to the new core. Individual responders on FirstNet can learn more here and save up to 20% for their family members on the AT&T commercial network2.

1FirstNet 5G standalone (SA) requires a compatible device and plan, and it is not available everywhere.