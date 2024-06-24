FirstNet Authority board approves FY25 budget to fund operations, network enhancements

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — Today, the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) Board approved a $684 million budget package to fund operations and network enhancements in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), including investments to expand coverage and evolve the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network.

“The FirstNet Authority is focused on evolving and enhancing FirstNet, so it meets the needs of public safety now and in the future,” said Chief Richard Carrizzo, FirstNet Authority Board Chair. “This budget will enable our team to continue to engage with and advocate for the nation’s public safety community and advance communications for first responders nationwide.”

Meeting today in Chicago, Illinois, the FirstNet Authority Board unanimously approved Resolution 118, which allocates $100.2 million for the FirstNet Authority’s operating budget in FY25, plus an additional $50 million for reserves. The bulk of the budget — specifically, $534 million — will fund network enhancements, including anticipated investments to expand coverage on FirstNet.

“We are committed to investing in the future of FirstNet and public safety communications through innovation and expanding coverage,” said FirstNet Authority Executive Director and CEO Joe Wassel. “We will ensure the network is available where public safety stakeholders need it, including in rural areas, territories, and tribal lands across the country. This is a top priority for the FirstNet Authority.”

The FirstNet network currently serves more than 28,000 public safety agencies and organizations in every state and territory in the United States, with over 6 million connections on the network. In February 2024, the FirstNet Authority launched a major initiative to invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to enhance and evolve the network.

The FirstNet Authority has made several investments to expand and evolve the network, including enhancing in-building coverage on FirstNet via small-cell technologies and expanding the fleet of deployable assets for public safety use. The FirstNet Authority also has invested in initial generational upgrades to the network core for 5G capabilities and beyond.

For more information on the board meeting, please visit FirstNet.gov.

