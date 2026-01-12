BWC: Man tries to ram Nev. PD cruisers with stolen front loader before OIS

By Casey Harrison

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Henderson Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was shot by two officers and who is accused of ramming into their police SUVs with a stolen construction vehicle.

Deputy Chief Matthew Murnane said at a briefing that Juan Rincon Carreno, 33, was arrested and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on Sunday in connection with the shooting.

The department said a day earlier that Henderson Sgt. Lance Jaworski and Officer Megan Jacobs had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, which police said occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Water Street.

Rincon Carreno remained in custody at the city jail as of Wednesday, and he faces charges attempted murder with a deadly weapon; resisting a public officer; grand larceny of a motor vehicle; and destruction of property, according to online jail records.

Murnane said police were called to the scene after receiving calls about a man later identified as Rincon Carreno, who was wearing a tan beanie, tan jacket and gray or black pants who was seen jumping a fence into a private construction site in the area.

In 911 recording played at Wednesday’s briefing, a caller reported the man had threatened to kill a security worker at the construction site, and video surveillance from the scene showed a man hopping the fence and breaking into a 2007 Kawasaki front loader before starting the vehicle and plowing through the same fence moments later.

“I tried getting him off of the property but he threatened to kill me,” one 911 caller stated. “He’s in a bulldozer right now trying to steal it.”

Moments later, the caller described seeing one of the officers arrive on scene and confronting the man.

“He’s trying to run over the police officer right now,” the caller continued. “This guy is not playing.”

Officers open fire

Murnane said Jacobs was the first to arrive at the scene and issued verbal commands for Rincon Carreno to exit the 39,000-pound front loader. Despite the commands, Rincon Carreno advanced toward Jacobs and her SUV, prompting Jacobs to fire her 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun, according to Murnane.

After Jacobs fired, Rincon Carreno continued to chase Jacobs, who was on foot, Murnane said. Jaworski arrived a short time later.

Murnane said that as Jaworski exited his SUV, Rincon Carreno rammed into both police vehicles with the front loader. That prompted Jaworski to begin shooting his Springfield 9 mm handgun at Rincon Carreno, Murnane added.

Jacobs and Jaworski fired a total of nine shots, Murnane said, adding the incident remained under investigation.

Rincon Carrenowas shot once in the elbow, once in his lower left leg and once on the side of his head, according to his arrest report, which was released by Henderson Justice Court on Wednesday.

The front loader became stuck because both police vehicles were lodged underneath the construction vehicle, Murnane said.

Police noted in Rincon Carreno’s arrest report that the front loader’s front left tire was parked on top of one of the police SUVs and the construction vehicle’s front bucket was lowered on top of the hood and windshield of another police SUV. Bullet impact marks were visible in the glass windows of the front loader, according to the arrest report.

Murnane added that other officers arrived on scene and issued commands for Rincon Carreno to exit the vehicle in both English and Spanish, he said. Rincon Carreno refused, and officers climbed into the front loader to remove Rincon Carreno, Murnane said.

As Rincon Carreno refused to exit the front loader, a struggle ensued, Murnane said, and Jacobs, Jaworski and Rincon Carreno fell about seven feet out of the front loader before hitting the ground, according to Murnane.

Still under investigation

The officers, along with Rincon Carreno, were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Murnane said.

The shooting was the first involving a Henderson police officer in 2026, police said.

Murnane said that Jaworski has been employed at the Henderson Police Department since 2015 and Jacobs has been with the department since 2021.

Murnane said Jacobs and Jaworski “acted herocially and decisively” to prevent a greater danger to the public, but emphasized that reports of construction vehicle thefts are rare in Southern Nevada .

“This is the first time of an incident like this that I can recall in my career,” Murnane said.

