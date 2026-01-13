5 things police officers need to know about flash mob shoplifting

Flash mob shoplifting is often referenced in broader conversations about organized retail crime, but what qualifies as a flash mob — and how these incidents differ from more typical shoplifting cases — is not always clearly defined.

To address that gap, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program analyzed five years of National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data, examining flash mob shoplifting incidents reported between 2020 and 2024. The report outlines how these incidents are identified, when and where they most often occur, and how they compare to non-flash mob shoplifting cases.

Here are five key findings from the FBI’s analysis:

1. Flash mob shoplifting is identified by specific criteria.

The FBI does not classify flash mob shoplifting as a standalone offense. Instead, analysts used data from NIBRS to construct a definition that identifies incidents meeting specific conditions.

According to the FBI, a flash mob shoplifting incident includes:



A reported shoplifting offense

A retail or buying-and-selling location

Six or more offenders acting together

No more than one business victim

To ensure consistency, the FBI excluded incidents involving multiple business victims or shoplifting offenses that occurred at non-retail locations. This approach was designed to isolate coordinated thefts involving a single retail business.

Using this constructed definition, the FBI identified 3,321 flash mob shoplifting incidents nationwide from 2020 through 2024.

2. Flash mob shoplifting represents a small share of overall shoplifting.

Between 2020 and 2024, nearly 4 million shoplifting incidents were reported to the FBI through NIBRS. Of those incidents, approximately 0.1% involved six or more offenders, meeting the FBI’s constructed definition of a flash mob shoplifting incident.

By comparison:



More than 60% of shoplifting incidents involved a single offender

Nearly 16% involved groups of two to five offenders

Using its constructed definition, the FBI identified 3,321 flash mob shoplifting incidents nationwide during the five-year period.

The FBI also cautioned that changes in the number of reported flash mob incidents over time should be interpreted carefully. Participation in NIBRS expanded significantly during the study period, with reporting agencies representing more than 87% of the U.S. population by 2024, which can influence year-to-year comparisons.

During the same five-year period, flash mob shoplifting incidents accounted for more than $8.3 million in stolen merchandise and $51,139 in reported property damage, according to the FBI.

3. Flash mob shoplifting incidents are more likely to involve additional offenses.

The FBI found that flash mob shoplifting incidents were more likely than non-flash mob shoplifting incidents to involve additional criminal offenses reported within the same incident.

The most frequently associated offenses included:



Destruction, damage or vandalism of property

Simple assault

Burglary or breaking and entering

While most flash mob incidents involved shoplifting alone, the FBI’s data shows these incidents more often included multiple offense types when compared with non-flash mob shoplifting cases.

In addition, the FBI found that flash mob shoplifting incidents were more likely to result in injuries and involve the use of weapons or force when compared with non-flash mob shoplifting incidents. From 2020 to 2024, injuries were reported in 1.3% of flash mob shoplifting incidents, compared with 0.3% of non-flash mob cases. Flash mob incidents were also more likely to involve an associated offense where weapon or force reporting was required.

For more detail on how flash mob shoplifting incidents are identified and analyzed, read or download the FBI’s report below.

4. Flash mob shoplifting timing and locations show measurable patterns.

The FBI reported that flash mob shoplifting incidents most often occurred at:



Department and discount stores

Specialty retail stores

Convenience stores

Grocery and supermarket locations

Shopping malls

When analysts examined incidents reported by agencies with consistent five-year NIBRS reporting, flash mob shoplifting incidents were most likely to occur during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Approximately one-fifth of incidents occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the FBI.

The FBI also found that 29.5% of flash mob shoplifting incidents occurred between October and December, indicating a higher concentration toward the end of the calendar year. At the same time, the agency cautioned that changes in NIBRS participation over time can influence year-to-year comparisons.

Day-of-week data showed incidents occurring across all seven days, with no single day accounting for a majority of cases. The FBI also noted that some incident times may be reported as midnight when the exact time is unknown, which can affect time-of-day analysis.

5. Clothing is the most frequently stolen item during flash mob shoplifting.

Clothing and apparel were the most commonly reported stolen items in flash mob shoplifting incidents, appearing in more than 25% of cases from 2020 through 2024. Clothing and apparel also accounted for the highest total value of stolen property, with more than $2.3 million reported stolen during the five-year period.

Consumable goods, general merchandise, alcohol and household goods were also frequently targeted. While these items appeared in a large number of incidents, their average value per incident was generally lower than higher-end items.

By contrast, items such as jewelry, precious metals and handbags were reported in far fewer flash mob shoplifting incidents, but carried significantly higher average losses per incident when they were stolen. According to the FBI, this pattern may reflect offenders prioritizing ease of access and speed during flash mob thefts, rather than focusing exclusively on the highest-value merchandise.

Why this matters for law enforcement

According to the FBI, flash mob shoplifting incidents are more likely than non-flash mob shoplifting cases to involve the use of weapons or force and additional criminal offenses.

For responding officers, these incidents can present different considerations than a typical shoplifting call, particularly when multiple offenders are involved and associated offenses are reported in connection with the incident. Understanding how flash mob shoplifting incidents typically unfold — including common location types, timing and associated offenses — can help agencies better prepare for response, coordination and officer safety.

The broader issue of organized retail crime, and how law enforcement, retailers and technology partners are addressing it, is explored further in the Shots Fired podcast episode below.

Learn more about organized retail crime

Explore additional Police1 coverage on organized retail crime, including how law enforcement agencies are responding, emerging trends, investigative approaches and officer safety considerations.



Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.