BWC: Driver involved in suspected drug activity nearly hits Baltimore officer with car before OIS

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department released body camera and other video footage showing a suspected drug interaction that led to a pursuit and shooting where a suspect nearly hit an officer with a vehicle.

The Dec. 16, 2025, incident began when officers watching CCTV footage noticed potential drug activity, according to police. They witnessed at least one suspect getting into a black SUV.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

Officers then dispatched to the scene of the suspected activity and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled from officers before turning down a dead end and crashing into a concrete barrier.

As officers got out of their vehicle and approached the suspect vehicle, the SUV suddenly reversed, nearly hitting one of the officers and causing him to fall to the ground.

Officers commanded the driver to stop the car and show his hands. They fired multiple shots as the car drove forward. The vehicle reversed again before coming to a stop following the gunfire.

The driver sustained several gunshot wounds, while a passenger was uninjured, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid before the suspect was transported to a hospital.