E.A.R., Inc./Insta-Mold Announces the “Off-the-shelf” Electronic Earplug Line for Police Tactical Teams

Boulder, CO. - E.A.R., Inc./Insta-Mold, a leader in marketing high quality hearing protection and communication systems, has developed a unique "off-the-shelf" electronic earplug line for tactical teams and military looking for the ability to still hear their surrounding sounds, and/or radios, but limit the decibel levels of gunfire and flash bang grenades.

These small and convenient units are available in both analog and digital formats and are great additions to a teams training and tactics during a raid or for general practice. They are package to be interchangeable as well... therefore, if an officer were to leave the team, the unit could be assigned to another officer without any loss to budget money for other equipment.

For additional information, styles and product descriptions please visit www.earinc.com or call us at 800-525-2690.