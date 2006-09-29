Dept. of Homeland Security to Send Radio Interop Equipment to 43 Communities

First-responder agencies to receive “Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface” (ICRI) for tactical communications need

Reston, Virginia – Forty-three communities across the country will be receiving the “Incident Commanders’ Radio InterfaceTM (ICRITM), a small, rapidly deployable, battery-powered “bridge” enabling first-responders to talk during an emergency. The ICRI links incompatible radios, satellite phones, and VoIP. Final awards were made through Phase II of the “Commercial Equipment Direct Assist Program,” (CEDAP), a DHS initiative that sends equipment directly to smaller jurisdictions that are challenged to find and fund technology for homeland security and mutual aid missions.

Administered through the Office for State and Local Government Coordination and Preparedness, CEDAP is designed for first-responder agencies, including college and campus security, serving populations under 100,000. From nearly 4,000 applications, CEDAP Phase II has made over 1,100 awards to communities seeking equipment for communications interoperability, information sharing, chemical detection, sensor devices, and personal protection. (Click here to see the list of 43 recipient communities)

The ICRI was one of two radio interoperability devices made available through CEDAP. Designed for ease of use in harsh crisis environments, the ICRI interconnects commercial trunking, conventional, and military radios, satellite phones, cell, direct-connect, land-line telephones, and VoIP. Numerous ICRIs were used throughout the hurricane-affected Gulf region, where it was set up and configured in less than five minutes without specialized personnel or training, and operated up to 30 hours on 8 ‘AA’ batteries.

The ICRI satisfies CEDAP requirements for an operator to interconnect several disparate hand held radios and mobile radios together. The ICRI is also compliant with the U.S. DHS RapidCom 9/30 requirement for interoperability deployment in less than one hour.

About Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT):

C-AT is a veteran-owned, small business that designs and manufactures the ICRI, radios, and intercoms for military, public safety, and commercial organizations.

For more information, call 1-800-229-3925.