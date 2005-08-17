First Public Appearance and Live Demo of MCCU-1 Mobile Command and Communications Unit in Maryland

See the new AWINS & Anne Arundel County Mobile Command and Communications Unit -- In Action !

Mark your calendar now!

August 23, 2005

11 a.m. – Noon

ARINC Incorporated

2551 Riva Road

Annapolis, MD 21401

The van on display here is one of a kind, and the technologies inside it—including ARINC’s AWINSSM system—represent a giant step forward for public safety communications.

The Honorable Janet Owens will introduce the van. The county, in partnership with ARINC, will jointly demonstrate the van using ARINC’s and other vendors’ technologies to support statewide interoperability. It is the first Maryland wireless interoperable van and clearly demonstrates how first responders who have grown accustomed to their own communications equipment will continue to use their existing communications devices.

We are creating a mock scenario which will involve the stopping of a suspicious truck at the Bay Bridge and the involvement of the State Police, MEMA, AA CO Police, and MDOT to mention a few.