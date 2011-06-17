Generous Upgrades Available for TASER X2 ECDs

Upgrades Now Available for Law Enforcement



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., -- TASER International, Inc., a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced the first shipments of its new TASER® X2™ high performance handheld electronic control device (ECD) and an upgrade program for law enforcement.

TASER began its first shipments of the X2 for revenue today. The TASER X2 is cost effective, simple to use, and similar in size to the current TASER flagship product, the TASER® X26™ ECD. The TASER X2 features a second shot for instant miss recovery, dual LASERs for improved accuracy, enhanced power magazine with more than 500 firings, and a warning arc that helps prevents conflict from escalating -- all in a small, compact size and competitively priced at under $1,000.

TASER International also announced its most generous upgrade program in the company’s history. Law enforcement agencies can trade-in their aging ECDs (functioning or non-functioning) by December 31, 2011, and receive $300 towards an upgrade package. Qualifying trade-in units include any TASER® ECD or any projectile stun device. The upgrade package is valued at $1564* and includes the following:

– One X2 ECD (either yellow or black)

– One Holster (choose from 1 of 3 styles)

– One Power Module

– Six X2 Smart™ cartridges

– 4-year Extended Warranty for the X2 ECD

– One Online X2 User Certification Training Seat with NWTC

*The $1564 value package is based on six 25' Smart cartridges and either the PPM or TPPM battery pack. Other options may increase the package price.

If you are interested in learning more about the upgrade package, or to learn more about the X2 please visit: http://www.TASER.com/x2

