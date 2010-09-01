TASER International Receives Order for 2748 TASER X26 ECDs for Texas Department of Public Safety

Fourth Largest Law Enforcement Order in Company History

SCOTTSDALE, AZ-- TASER International, Inc. a market leader in digital evidence solutions and electronic control devices (ECDs), today announced an order from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for 2748 TASER® X26™ ECDs and related accessories.

After an extensive review of our technology, the Texas DPS will issue the TASER X26 to all of its troopers making this order the fourth largest deployment of TASER ECDs in the U.S.

“We’re confident that deploying our TASER technology will provide a safe and effective use of force option which will enable the Texas DPS to uphold its motto of ‘Courtesy, Service, Protection,’” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International, Inc. “As the fourth largest deployment of TASER ECDs nationwide, this order provides the people of Texas and other law enforcement agencies they assist with enhanced accountability measures, product effectiveness, as well as a return on its investment by reducing injuries to officers and suspects, reducing excessive use of force claims and saving lives.”

Currently, more than 475 law enforcement agencies in Texas deploy TASER brand ECDs.

The order is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2010.

