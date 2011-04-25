TASER International Receives Two Large Orders

Scottsdale, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, announced two significant follow-on orders for TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories.

The first order received provided an unnamed international agency with 1,080 TASER X26 ECDs with 59,000 TASER® cartridges and 100 TASER® Cam™ units. The second order received provided an unnamed U.S. agency with 200 TASER X26 ECDs. These orders are anticipated to ship the Second Quarter of 2011. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

For TASER X26 information visit: http://www.TASER.com/products/law-enforcement/TASER-X26-ecd. For product photos video visit: http://www.TASERBranding.com/x26-press-images/ and http://www.TASERBranding.com/x26-videos/.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life. More than 16,000 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 230,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com, www.Evidence.com and www.Protector.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.