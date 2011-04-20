TASER Introduces New TASER X2 Electronic Control Device (ECD) with Second-Shot Capability

High Performance ECD Designed by Law Enforcement for Law Enforcement

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life, is proud to introduce the new TASER® X2™ a high performance handheld electronic control device (ECD). The TASER X2 ECD is the most customer-driven TASER® ECD ever developed and incorporates the capabilities most requested by law enforcement professionals.

The TASER X2 is cost effective, simple to use, and similar in size to the current TASER flagship product, the TASER® X26™ ECD. The TASER X2 features a second shot for instant miss recovery, dual LASERs for improved accuracy, enhanced power magazine with more than 500 firings, and a warning arc that helps prevents conflict from escalating -- all in a small, compact size and competitively priced at under $1,000.

The TASER X2 is shipping in the second quarter of 2011.

On May 4, 2011, TASER will host a live webcast to discuss more about the features, benefits, and trade-in/upgrade opportunities of the new TASER X2 ECD. The webcast will be hosted by TASER International CEO and Founder, Rick Smith.

Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2011

Time: 1:00 pm PST

Hosted By: Rick Smith, CEO and Founder, TASER International

How to Register: Click here or go to www.TASER.com/x2

TASER X2 ECD Facts:

High Performance

• Semi-automatic back up shot capability for multiple targets or miss recovery with Cross-Connect technology

• Dual LASERs improve accuracy of aiming

• Highly improved power magazine provides more than 500 firings

• IPX2 rated weatherproofing to better resist rain and humidity more than previous ECD models

• Self diagnostics indicate status of unit’s capabilities

• Trilogy™ Logs record if the probes made human contact

More Effective

• Cross-Connect technology allows for six different probe combinations in case of a single probe first shot miss

• Warning Arc displays (with TASER® cartridges loaded or unloaded) helps prevent conflict from escalating

• Current Metering measures and accurately delivers the precise amount of current to maximize both safety and effectiveness

Quality and Reliability

More than six years in research and development including:

• 3000+ hours of testing and validation

• 1500+ customer surveys collected making the TASER X2 the most customer-driven product in TASER history

Pre-Approved Quotes

Rick Smith, TASER International CEO & founder: “The TASER X2 was the result of our most extensive Voice-of-the-Customer process in the company’s history. Thousands of officers participated in the design of the X2 through online surveys, interviews, and focus groups. The result is a breakthrough device that integrates key enhanced features into a simple, compact design optimized for full time carry.”

“The X2 is the culmination of more than six years of intense research and development and offers exponentially increased capabilities, including vastly enhanced data, as well as enhanced safety feature with its second shot capability and dual LASERs.”

“Our customers and shareholders know the company has made major R&D investments over the past several years to deliver technology breakthroughs in innovation that protect life -- including the TASER X2™.”

“Our customer-driven development of the X2 technology provides instant second shot backup that every officer deserves. The small, compact size, enhanced features, and TASER’s proven history of safety, reliability, and performance makes the X2 an exceptional value at an affordable price.”

“We provided a built-in semi-automatic second shot by adding just two ounces of overall weight in comparison to a TASER X26 with a spare TASER cartridge attached to the handle’s XDPM.”

“The TASER X2 with dual-shot capability is 31 percent smaller in size than the TASER X3 with its three-shot capability.”

About Taser International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life. More than 16,000 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 230,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com, www.EVIDENCE.COM and www.Protector.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.