TASER Leads the Call for More Focus on Personal and Family Safety Preparedness in 2011

Leader in Safety Technologies Issues Family Safety Guide with Support from The Safety Mom

Scottsdale, Ariz. and Las Vegas – TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq:TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life, today unveils a 2011 Family Safety Guide at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that runs from January 6-10 in Las Vegas, NV. As part of the Company’s continued efforts in developing safety technologies that protect life and families, TASER’s Family Safety Guide includes tips and tools for more consumer awareness and education around both personal and family safety issues.

In a recent Company survey, TASER found that 62 percent of respondents didn’t have a plan in place for their personal or family safety. In an effort to educate and empower consumers, TASER has compiled a Family Safety Guide offering easy steps for taking action, technology tools to assist, as well as helpful tips and resources from experts like “The Safety Mom” Alison Rhodes to help consumers and families achieve the ideal safety plan. Download and share the Family Safety Guide with loved ones today at www.TASER.com/safetyplan.

“Having a plan around safety as it relates to your family is one of the most important things you can do – everyone in your household needs to be educated and feel empowered,” stated Alison Rhodes, “The Safety Mom.” “TASER is a company that not only produces products such as Protector™ safe driver system and other consumer safety technologies, but has made it their Company goal to help educate individuals and families on having a plan around safety.”

In 2009, the FBI Crime Clock calculated that every 23.9 seconds a violent crime occurred in the United States. While best known for its worldwide use by law enforcement, TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) have been purchased by more than 225,000 consumers as an effective self-defense option. The TASER® C2™ personal safety device was specifically designed to provide an option for getting away from dangerous situations by immobilizing an attacker at a distance, giving the user time to move to safety.

As of January, the TASERC2 ECD comes equipped with a new training cartridge, target and a live 15-foot cartridge. Additionally, there are new gold and platinum C2 ECD packages available. The gold package includes a TASER C2 ECD, three live cartridges, a practice cartridge, holster, and target. The platinum package contains a TASER C2 ECD, four live cartridges, a practice cartridge, holster, and target available both in stores and online. The C2 ECD models are priced at $379.99, $399.99 and $449.99 respectively and available for purchase at www.iTASER.com. In addition, TASER will no longer charge customers the $9.95 background check fee for activation on all TASER C2s.

“When it comes to protecting your family and yourself, it’s critical to know you have the most reliable and most effective technology available. Most customers choose TASER because they know it’s the same technologies used by the professionals,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER. “As a father and head of household myself, I consider having a safety plan in place just as essential as knowing your fire escape route or where to duck and cover during an earthquake – it just has to be part of the family discussion.”

Come visit TASER at CES in the South Hall at Booth #36206. To schedule media interviews and requests for more information about Protector, please contact Audrey Craipain at TASER_PR@ShiftComm.com.

Key Statistics:

• Across the United States there is a violent crime committed every 23.9 seconds.

• 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men will be sexually assaulted in their life.

• College age women are four times more likely to be assaulted.

• Every 2 minutes, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., (NYSE: TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life. More than 15,500 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER electronic control devices (ECDs) to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 225,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.