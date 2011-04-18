TASER Pre-Announces New TASER X2 ECD Website Preview

Scottsdale, Ariz.-- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, announced that a major product announcement is scheduled on Wednesday, April 20 via its new website format at www.TASER.com. The new product, the TASER X2 electronic control device (ECD), is a new handheld high performance ECD similar in size to the current TASER X26 ECD.

“The TASER X2 was the result of our most extensive Voice-of-the-Customer process in the company’s history,” said Rick Smith, founder and CEO. “Thousands of officers participated in the design of the X2 through online surveys, interviews, and focus groups.

The result is a breakthrough device that integrates key features into a simple, compact design optimized for full time carry. We look forward to sharing the X2 with the world this Wednesday.”

See a preview of the TASER X2 here.

Visit www.TASER.com on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET to see the new TASER X2 including images and videos.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life. More than 16,000 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 230,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com, www.Evidence.com and www.Protector.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.