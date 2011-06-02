TASER Receives Large International Follow-On Orders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced two significant follow-on orders for TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories.

The first order received provided an international law enforcement agency with 295 TASER X26 ECDs, 295 TASER® Cam™ units and 10,951 TASER® cartridges. The second order received provided an international law enforcement agency with 7,500 TASER cartridges. These orders are anticipated to ship the Second Quarter of 2011. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

For X26 information and video visit: http://www.TASER.com/products/law-enforcement/TASER-X26-ecd.

For TASER Cam information visit: http://www.TASER.com/products/law-enforcement/taser-cam-recorder.

