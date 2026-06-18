LeoSight and CRG Bring Responder-Ready Building Intelligence to Improve Critical Incident Response

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS — LeoSight, a leader in unified command software for public safety, today announced a new partnership with Critical Response Group (CRG), the nation’s leading provider of emergency response mapping solutions. Through the integration, CRG’s responder-ready building intelligence will be available directly within LeoCommand, LeoSight’s operational platform for real-time public safety coordination.

The partnership brings CRG’s Collaborative Response Graphics® into LeoCommand, allowing mutual customers to view critical interior and exterior building intelligence alongside live operational data, including cameras, drones and DFR, automated license plate recognition, gunshot detection, and other connected systems.

Designed to support school safety, active threat response, campus policing, and other critical incidents where rapid understanding of the environment is essential, the integration helps responders move from fragmented information to coordinated action more quickly.

CRG has produced more than 80,000 emergency response maps across 46 states and is recognized as a best practice by 21 state-level Police Chief and Sheriff professional associations. CRG’s Collaborative Response Graphics® combine high-resolution imagery, floor plans, operational grids, critical infrastructure details, and responder-focused labeling into a communication tool designed specifically for emergency response environments.

“Today’s first responders are routinely asked to make split-second decisions inside environments they’ve never set foot in,” said Mike Rodgers, CEO and Co-Founder of Critical Response Group. “LeoSight’s LeoCommand solution pulls the live operational picture together in one place, and integrating our Collaborative Response Graphics into that view ensures the indoor environment is part of it from the first alert. We’re proud to work alongside the LeoSight team to give responders the clarity and situational awareness they need to act with confidence when it matters most.”

For public safety agencies, access to information is only part of the challenge. During fast-moving incidents, teams often struggle to coordinate because critical information lives across disconnected systems, devices, and teams.

“Critical incidents demand more than visibility. They demand shared understanding,” said Mark Wood, CEO of LeoSight. “By bringing CRG’s responder-ready building intelligence directly into LeoCommand, agencies can coordinate around the same operational picture in real time, whether they’re managing an active threat, supporting a campus response, or coordinating across multiple agencies. This partnership helps eliminate fragmentation and gives responders the clarity they need to move together as one team when seconds matter.”

The integration is currently being deployed and will be available to mutual LeoSight and CRG customers.

By integrating CRG’s building intelligence into LeoCommand, LeoSight continues to expand its ecosystem of operational integrations across cameras, drones/DFR, automated license plate recognition, gunshot detection, sensors, and other real-time public safety technologies, helping agencies improve coordination and operational readiness in dynamic environments.

About LeoSight

LeoSight helps public safety agencies communicate, coordinate, and respond as one team. Our platform connects law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management across jurisdictions, bringing together secure communications, live operational visibility, and collaborative workflows in a single operational environment. By helping agencies overcome fragmented systems and disconnected teams, LeoSight enables faster coordination, clearer decision-making, and more unified response during both daily operations and critical incidents. To learn more, visit LeoSight.com.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group (CRG) is the nation’s leading provider of emergency response mapping solutions. CRG’s Collaborative Response Graphics provide responder-ready building intelligence designed to improve communication, coordination, and situational awareness during critical incidents. CRG has produced more than 80,000 maps across 46 states and supports public safety agencies, schools, hospitals, campuses, and critical infrastructure organizations nationwide. To learn more, visit CRGPlans.com.