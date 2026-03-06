Veritone and LeoSight to provide next-generation of real-time, AI-powered public safety

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Texas — Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, and LeoSight, a pioneer in advanced data visualization for real-time public safety operations, today announced a strategic partnership to provide law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations with a next-generation, integrated product offering that is a cost-effective and open alternative to incumbent solutions. The joint solution combines software and hardware capabilities for advanced real-time and post-event data analysis.

This partnership is a seamless, bi-directional integration that will enable public safety agencies to support critical investigations and response operations by identifying time-sensitive insights that are often missed or difficult to uncover. Veritone’s AI capabilities, including object detection, redaction, and others, will be woven into the LeoSight platform, while LeoSight’s advanced data visualization and operational tools will be integrated into Veritone’s platform. This two-way street is designed to enable customers to leverage the full power of this open ecosystem, reduce dependency on single-vendor ecosystems, and provide a best-of-breed solution that fits their exact needs.

“Our goal is to foster an open, interoperable system where innovation can thrive, and our partnership with LeoSight is a cornerstone of that strategy,” said Jon Gacek, GM of Veritone Public Sector. “For too long, customers have been locked into inflexible systems. By combining our AI with LeoSight’s exceptional visualization platform, we are providing a flexible, cost-competitive solution that enables fast, accurate decision-making for critical operations and gives agencies more choice.”

“LeoSight is built for multi-agency operations, where clarity and coordination matter as much as speed,” said Mark Wood, CEO of LeoSight. “With Veritone, we are creating a true open ecosystem that not only visualizes data but also allows agencies to operationalize it with cutting-edge AI. We believe this offers a far more flexible, powerful, and cost-effective solution than the alternatives currently available.”

About LeoSight

LeoSight is redefining real-time operations for public safety. Our unified command platform connects law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management across jurisdictions, enabling agencies to share live data, align response strategies, and lead with clarity in high-pressure situations. Whether supporting daily workflows or large-scale emergency coordination, LeoSight delivers a single, integrated environment for situational awareness, field collaboration, and mission-critical decision-making. To learn more, visit LeoSight.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

