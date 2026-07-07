Webinar: Beyond the floor plan: Building intelligence and the future of school safety

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

School safety depends on more than preparation. It depends on shared understanding.

During a critical incident, responders are often asked to make high-stakes decisions inside buildings they’ve never entered, while school leaders, dispatchers, law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency management teams work to assemble information from multiple sources under intense pressure. The challenge isn’t simply access to information — it’s ensuring everyone is working from the same understanding of the environment and the situation as it unfolds.

Join Chastin Qualls, Sr. Director of Partnerships and Integrations at LeoSight and former law enforcement professional, and Austin Sprague, Chief Revenue Officer at Critical Response Group (CRG), for a discussion on how building intelligence is evolving from a static planning resource into a dynamic component of incident preparedness and response.

Whether you’re responsible for school safety, emergency management, campus security, law enforcement operations or public safety technology, this discussion will provide practical insights on improving preparedness and helping responders make faster, more informed decisions when every second counts.

You will learn:



Why traditional floor plans often fall short during critical incidents.



during critical incidents. The role of responder-ready building intelligence in school safety planning.



in school safety planning. Lessons learned from schools, campuses, and public safety agencies across the country.



from schools, campuses, and public safety agencies across the country. How agencies can improve coordination between school administrators, law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency management.



between school administrators, law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency management. What it means to create a shared operational picture during fast-moving events.



during fast-moving events. Emerging approaches that connect building intelligence with real-time operational awareness.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



SWAT team members



Tactical team leader



Police chief



Campus police



Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) director



911 operator



Emergency management coordinator

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Chastin Qualls, Austin Sprague



Chastin Qualls is Senior Director of Partnerships & Integrations at LeoSight where he leads the company’s strategic partner ecosystem and integration initiatives, helping public safety agencies connect the technologies they rely on into a unified operational environment. A retired lieutenant with the Sylacauga (AL) Police Department and former University of Alabama police officer, Chastin brings more than two decades of experience spanning law enforcement, public safety technology, software implementation and project leadership. Before joining LeoSight he spent nearly a decade at the Center for Advanced Public Safety, helping agencies implement technology solutions that improve operational effectiveness and information sharing. Today Chastin works closely with technology partners, customers and public safety leaders to identify integration opportunities that strengthen communication, coordination and situational awareness. His firsthand understanding of agency operations, combined with deep experience in technology deployment, gives him a practical perspective on how connected systems can help responders make faster, more informed decisions when every second counts.

Austin Sprague is Chief Revenue Officer at Critical Response Group (CRG). He spent eight

years in the Marine Corps, starting as an artillery officer specializing in accuracy and geographic confirmation of munition deliveries for large ordnance before transitioning to the special operations community. As a Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) Raider, Austin held the rank of captain and served as both a Marine Special Operations Team Commander and Operations Officer, overseeing dozens of training and counterterrorism real-world operations. His expertise centered on command and control of ground forces and clearance of overhead assets using physical and digital mapping tools. Austin was honorably discharged in 2021, earned an MBA from Harvard and now works passionately to bring proven mapping methodologies to schools and first responder communities to enhance communication and reduce response time.