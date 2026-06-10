LeoSight Integrates with AirData UAV to Advance Drone and DFR Operations for Unified Command in Public Safety

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Texas — LeoSight, a leader in unified command software for public safety, today announced a new integration with AirData UAV, the world’s most widely deployed commercial drone operations platform. The partnership brings real-time drone telemetry, flight data, and operational insights from AirData directly into LeoSight’s platform, via LeoCommand, enabling agencies to better coordinate, respond, and make decisions in dynamic environments.

AirData supports over 62 million logged flights and is used by hundreds of thousands of drone pilots and fleet operators across more than 200 countries. Through this integration, mutual customers can seamlessly stream drone data into LeoCommand, giving command staff and field teams immediate visibility into aerial operations alongside other critical inputs.

“Public safety professionals are collecting more information than ever.” -Mark Wood, CEO of LeoSightnull

This expanded visibility allows agencies to move beyond isolated drone operations and incorporate aerial intelligence into a broader, coordinated response, whether supporting daily operations, large-scale incidents, or multi-agency collaboration.

“AirData gives drone teams the visibility and intelligence to run safe, efficient operations at scale,” said Eran Steiner, CEO and Founder of AirData UAV. “Our integration with LeoSight brings two strong platforms together – AirData’s flight data and analytics alongside LeoCommand’s coordination tools. For our mutual customers, that means sharper situational awareness and tighter coordination across pilots, teams, and decision-makers, without changing how they fly.”

For public safety agencies, drones and Drone as a First Responder (DFR) programs continue to play a growing role in situational awareness and response. However, the value of that data depends on how quickly and effectively it can be shared across teams.

“Public safety professionals are collecting more information than ever. The challenge is turning that information into shared understanding so dispatchers, officers, supervisors, and partner agencies can respond as one team,” said Mark Wood, CEO of LeoSight. “AirData and LeoCommand work together to give agencies real-time visibility into drone operations. By putting that information in front of dispatchers, command staff, and field personnel, teams can communicate more effectively and coordinate a faster response when it matters most.”

By bringing AirData’s drone intelligence into LeoCommand, LeoSight continues to expand its ecosystem of integrations across drones/DFR, automated license plate recognition, and other real-time data sources, helping agencies overcome fragmented systems and operate with greater clarity.

About LeoSight

LeoSight helps public safety agencies communicate, coordinate, and respond as one team. Our platform connects law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management across jurisdictions, bringing together secure communications, live operational visibility, and collaborative workflows in a single operational environment. By helping agencies overcome fragmented systems and disconnected teams, LeoSight enables faster coordination, clearer decision-making, and more unified response during both daily operations and critical incidents. To learn more, visit LeoSight.com.

About AirData UAV

AirData UAV is the world’s most deployed commercial drone operations platform, providing advanced fleet management, flight logging, maintenance tracking, and compliance tools for drone operators. With over 62 million flights logged and users in more than 200 countries, AirData UAV helps organizations keep their drones airworthy and maximize operational efficiency. To learn more, visit AirData.com.

