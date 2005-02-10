APCO International Goes “Beyond Communications Challenges”

APCO International to Hold 70th Annual Conference and Exposition in August

Washington, DC - The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International will be holding its 70th Annual Conference and Exposition in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on August 8-12.

This year’s program, themed “Beyond Communications Challenges,” will feature a keynote address by former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Dr. Robert Gates. In addition, the program will include SuperSessions on the 800 MHz Interference Issue, Northeast Blackout of 2003 and a presentation from Public Safety Communications professionals from Spain on their 1-1-2 system and the recent tragedy in Madrid. There will also be featured presentations from the Department of Homeland Security, Greg Rohde, Executive Director of the E9-1-1 Institute and representatives from the FCC. After-hours activities will include the 7th Annual Golf Tournament and Montreal’s Joie de Vivre with Cirque Eloize and the incredible Andre-Phillipe Gagnon.

“It is exciting to finally take our show international and to do so on our 70th birthday,” APCO International President Vincent Stile said. “We have such an exciting and fulfilling program this year. I know this will prove to be another fantastic show kicking off another great year for this organization.”

For more information on the APCO International 70th Annual Conference and Exposition, visit www.apcointl.org/conferences.

About APCO International

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International, Inc. is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. APCO serves the professional needs of its 17,000 members worldwide by creating a platform for setting professional standards, addressing professional issues and providing education, products and services for people who manage, operate, maintain and supply the communications systems used by police, fire and emergency medical dispatch agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.apco911.org.