BMS Awarded GSA Schedule

Poway, CA – BMS is proud to announce that they have been awarded a five year General Services Administration Federal Supply Service schedule contract to provide information technology professional services to the government. The contract (Contract Number GS-35F-0407R) provides federal, state and local agencies with another vehicle to purchase BMS’ individual products, complete systems and services.

GSA’s Federal Supply Schedule is considered the preferred contracting vehicle for many U.S. government agencies. GSA’s GSA Advantage! system (www.gsaadvantage.gov) allows government buyers to quickly purchase products and services.

Steve Yanke, Western Regional Sales Manager for BMS’ Public Safety Market says, “Now our customers can purchase BMS’ digital microwave downlink systems via the GSA Advantage system. We are proud to be able to offer this simplified form of purchasing for our Digital Microwave products.”

BMS, a Cohu company (www.cohu.com) and a leader in COFDM microwave transmission, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells microwave transmission systems. BMS has a broad range of products and systems developed for broadcast television, law enforcement, sports and special event venues, unmanned air vehicles, and military applications.