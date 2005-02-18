BMS To Unleash Truck-Coder II at NAB 2005

Poway, CA - Broadcast Microwave Services, Inc. (BMS) will be demonstrating the latest upgrades to their 2nd generation Truck-Coder II (TCII) at NAB 2005, Booth C1421. The two-unit system includes a rack-mounted control & IF unit and a mast-mounted up-converter & power amplifier that have been specifically designed to meet the rigors of ENG vehicle field use.

BMS President, Graham Bunney states, “The Truck-Coder II improvements with this second generation system, make the operator interface much easier to use. Feedback from the industry told us that ease of operator use was critical, so we have changed the operator interface on the TCII to meet this requirement. An unlimited number of presets allow station engineers the flexibility to provide operators a preset for multiple scenarios.”

This product is an upgrade to the original Truck-Coder. The Truck Coder II touts several new features. Among them is the Bright Selector™ panel display for clear viewing and easy operation. Also, a front panel Ethernet port supports downloadable field upgrades and preset configurations. This ‘No-fuss’ feature enables firmware upgrades without having to crawl behind truck racks or unbolting and disassembling units from the rack.

The TCII will be launched at NAB 2005 in Las Vegas in coordination with the Nextel Frequency Relocation Plan Rollout. Operating either in the new digital mode that the standard requires, or in legacy analog mode, BMS sees the Truck-Coder II transmitter as the perfect solution for the new requirements. The RF unit is configured to operate in the 2 GHz frequency plan band. As an option a second RF unit can be added allowing selectable operation at either 2 GHz or 7 GHz.

The HDTV proven system also features 6 MHz occupied bandwidth capability.

BMS will be at NAB 2005, Booth C1421 showcasing the Truck-Coder II as well as their entire COFDM product line.

BMS Company Profile

BMS makes a complete line of COFDM products for the ENG/OB broadcast market. BMS has capitalized on the field experience for the last three years in fielding COFDM systems for military and law enforcement customers, and incorporated the lessons learned into the second generation broadcast products for ENG/OB use, to provide reliable, field proven COFDM products.