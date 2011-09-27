Carlson Releases High Performance Digital Radio for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

Arcata, CA -- Rugged and weather resistant for roadside deployment, Trailblazer 5.9 is a point-to-point solution that operates in the 5.9 GHz band--interference-free licensed spectrum that can support the high data rates traffic safety applications demand. Trailblazer’s ultra-low fixed latency means you get crystal clear wireline quality communication every time.

Exclusive Spectrum for Traffic Safety

The licensed 5.9 GHz band offers a full 70 megahertz of spectrum that the FCC set aside just for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and the exclusive use of public safety and departments of transportation.

More Speed, More Data

Traffic applications demand the high data rates that 5.9 GHz band can support, whether you’re backhauling two-way radio communications or Dedicated Short-Range Communications.

Interference Free for Reliability

One of the chief characteristics that makes 5.9 GHz band ideal Intelligent Transportation Systems is its extraordinary resistance to interference and its low dependence on weather factors.



Fixed Latency Radio for Perfect Wireline Quality

Carlson Wireless’ exclusive TrueTDM™ technology offers low (less than 5 milliseconds) fixed latency signaling that is compatible with all voter receiver/comparators. TrueTDM™ also eliminates the need to equip your voter comparators/receivers with a jitter buffer and/or GPS oscillators, saving you money and time.

Flexible and Programmable

All Trailblazer™ models are bench or field programmable. Configure the bandwidth, allocate voice and data, use installation and antenna alignment aids and diagnostic tools. All models support Carrier Class features, fax, and V.90 dial-up modems, with DSL equivalent connectivity.



Easy Installation

ODUs are easily installed with a simple wall or pole mount and built-in power supply. Programming with a GUI and your laptop completes the job.

Rugged & Weatherproof

Terminals are housed in a NEMA 4X waterproof enclosure, built to last in tough climates.

For more information and industry specifications, please visit the Trailblazer website or email info@carlsonwireless.com.