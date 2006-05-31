Dataradio acquired by CalAmp

Montreal, CANADA - Robert Rouleau, Chief Executive Officer of Dataradio, a pioneer of wireless RF products for mission critical data communications announced that the transaction to be acquired by CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) has been finalized.

In a statement released today, Bob Rouleau said “The close of this acquisition combines CalAmp’s long, successful history of delivering cost-effective high quality solutions with Dataradio’s unparalleled portfolio of high performance wireless RF products. This combination is expected to energize future growth across both businesses. In addition to giving us the purchasing power to reduce our manufacturing costs, CalAmp brings some great technology to the combined company. There is a lot of synergy and I’m very excited about what we can do together.”

“This acquisition is an exciting opportunity for CalAmp to expand its wireless data communications business while furthering CalAmp’s strategic goals of diversifying its customer base and expanding its product offerings into higher margin growth markets,” stated Fred Sturm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CalAmp. “Dataradio’s expertise in RF connectivity is an excellent fit for our strategic plans to grow our wireless Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and public safety segments.”

Both CalAmp and Dataradio will retain their current operations and locations.

About Dataradio

For 25 years, Dataradio has been a recognized and innovative supplier of advanced wireless data products and systems for mission-critical applications. Public safety organizations, utilities, local government, water management, and other critical infrastructure operations depend on Dataradio to ensure that vital wireless data reaches the people who need it, when they need it most. From mobile data systems and radio modems, to analog radios and telemetry devices, Dataradio products are found at the heart of private wireless networks around the world. For additional information, please visit www.dataradio.com.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp is a leading provider of wireless equipment, engineering services and software that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite (DBS) outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless connectivity solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, public safety communications, the healthcare industry and digital multimedia delivery applications. For additional information, please visit www.calamp.com.