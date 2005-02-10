Dekalb County Police Department on Board with BMS’ Digital COFDM Microwave Downlinks

Poway, CA - BMS, a manufacturer of analog and digital portable and fixed transmitters, receivers, and accessories, today announced that Dekalb County Police Department has ordered microwave downlink systems utilizing BMS’ new digital COFDM product line allowing aerial video to be transmitted live to ground receivers.

BMS President Graham Bunney said, “This is a state of the art digital transmission system that has many applications in law enforcement and homeland security. These types of systems will be force multipliers for today’s resource strapped security communities”.

After evaluating other police department’s microwave systems, Dekalb County PD purchased a complete digital microwave system including an Omni Helicopter System featuring a TAA-101 Omni Actuator and COFDM Heli-Coder transmitter, a Silhouette ground tracking antenna receive site featuring a COFDM News-Decoder receiver, and a portable briefcase receiver for portable video monitoring.

Lieutenant Rodney Rancifer credits BMS’ reliability and better quality equipment as the deciding factor. He was impressed with the knowledge and attention displayed by Steve Yanke, Law Enforcement and Public Safety Sales Engineer. “Steve Yanke went out of his way to help us find a system to suit our specific needs” says Rancifer.

The Microwave Downlink system will allow Dekalb CO airborne helicopters to send video from a pilot’s aerial observation platform to both personnel at headquarters and to personnel at the scene of the incident. The live video provides an accurate and complete description of an incident in progress and is more efficient than a verbal description from the pilot.

BMS, a Cohu company (www.cohu.com) and a leader in COFDM microwave transmission, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells microwave transmission systems. BMS has a broad range of products and systems developed for broadcast television, law enforcement, sports and special event venues, unmanned air vehicles, and military applications.

Please visit BMS at HAI Heli-Expo (www.heliexpo.com) Booth #327 for more information. You can also e-mail sales@bms-inc.com or visit www.bms-inc.com