Department of Corrections teams up with Nixle Communications Service

(Pierre, S.D.)- The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) has teamed up with Nixle, a communications service that allows for the sending of important community information directly to residents.

The Nixle Community Information Service allows the DOC to create and publish messages to be delivered to subscribed residents instantly via cell phone text messages and/or email. Notifications can also be accessed online at Nixle’s website at www.nixle.com.

Messages may include inmate escapes/walkaways as well as other relevant public safety and community event information.

“NIXLE gives DOC the ability to get important information out to the public quickly,” said Corrections Secretary Denny Kaemingk. “This is an important public safety tool. I encourage everyone to sign up for this service and tell their family and friends to do so.”

Subscribers can decide from which local agencies they wish to receive information and can also choose the way in which alerts are received, whether it is by email, text messages or over the web.

Those interested in subscribing can begin receiving pertinent information via text message, email and/or the web by registering at www.nixle.com. There are several DOC accounts set up including:

South Dakota Department of Corrections

South Dakota State Penitentiary

Mike Durfee State Prison

South Dakota Women’s Prison

Yankton Minimum Unit

Rapid City Minimum Unit

STAR Academy-West Campus

STAR Academy-East Campus

Subscribers can elect to receive messages from any of the DOC accounts or can specify which they wish to receive messages from.