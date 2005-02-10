Dictaphone Announces Joint Development Agreement With M/A-COM, Inc.

Companies Collaborate To Create Integrated Recording Solution For M/A-COM Technologies

STRATFORD, Conn. — Dictaphone Corporation’s Communications Recording Systems (CRS™) Group today announced the signing of a joint development agreement with M/A-COM, Inc., a business unit of Tyco Electronics and a leading provider of critical communications systems used by public safety professionals and commercial businesses around the world.

The agreement provides Dictaphone with access to the API (Application Programming Interface) for M/A-COM’s OpenSky®, P25IP and NetworkFirst technologies, enabling Dictaphone to integrate its Freedom® communications recording system with these platforms. Upon completion of this development, the integrated solution will be tested and certified in M/A-COM’s laboratories in Lynchburg, VA, and will be made available to M/A-COM customers.

“We are excited about the benefits that this joint development will yield for both current and future users of our technology,” said Tom Burkett, Product Manager, Network Products, M/A-COM. “By employing this integrated solution, customers will be able to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, flexibility and cost-effectiveness in their trunked radio communications, and in the recording and retrieval of those communications as well.”

This is the third in a series of agreements between Dictaphone and M/A-COM. In 2003, Dictaphone signed a license agreement with M/A-COM to obtain access to the APIs necessary to integrate the Freedom recording platform with M/A-COM’s EDACS® and ProVoice™ trunked radio systems. A separate Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with Dictaphone also enables M/A-COM to resell the Dictaphone Freedom recording system. This integrated solution (called Freedom rDT) dynamically records trunked radio transmissions without requiring separate recording channels for each talkgroup, providing a more cost effective solution for trunked radio recording that easily scales to support future growth. The solution is currently in use in a number of locations across the United States, including the Lexington, Kentucky Division of Fire and Emergency Services.

“We were able to achieve a 50% cost savings with Freedom rDT over our previous conventional analog recording system,” said Glendon Carlton, Battalion Chief for the Communications Division of the Lexington/Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) Division of Fire and Emergency Services. “We can record all 300 active talkgroups, landline and cellular trunks as well as workstation call checks on our 48 channel Freedom rDT system.”

About Dictaphone Corporation’s Communications Recording Systems (CRS)™ group

With over 18,000 installed customers worldwide, Dictaphone Corporation’s Communications Recording Systems (CRS™) Group is a leading provider of recording systems for 9-1-1 centers and other mission-critical operations. Dictaphone’s Freedom recording system is a flexible, all-in-one solution for full-time recording of mission-critical 9-1-1 and radio communications. Freedom accommodates traditional circuit-switched telephony networks, VoIP, conventional and trunked radio, and hybrid environments. Freedom also offers one of the world’s most advanced phonetic search engines (powered by Nexidia); a one-of-a-kind feature for authenticating voice recordings; integration with PBXs and ANI/ALI controllers; call archiving to network-attached storage devices; and secure access to recordings from any network-connected PC. For more information, please visit www.dictaphone.com/freedom.

About M/A-COM

M/A-COM, Inc., a business unit of Tyco Electronics, is a leading supplier of critical communications systems and equipment for public safety, utility, federal and select commercial markets. Products range from the most advanced IP-based voice and data networks to traditional wireless systems to offer customers the highest levels of reliability, interoperability, scalability and security. M/A-COM is also a recognized leader in the design and manufacture of radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter wave solutions for the commercial wireless telecommunications, aerospace and defense industries. Headquartered in Lowell, MA, M/A-COM has offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. Information about M/A-COM can be found on the Web at www.macom.com or www.macom-wireless.com.