Dictaphone Announces VAR Agreement With CML Emergency Services, Inc.

MONTREAL, Quebec Canada, and STRATFORD, Conn. – Dictaphone Corporation’s Communications Recording Systems (CRS™) Group, a leading provider of recording systems for 9-1-1 centers and other mission-critical operations, today announced a new value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with CML Emergency Services, Inc., an innovator of 9-1-1 communications systems for call routing and management solutions for the public safety sector. The announcement was made by the Vice President of Global Marketing for Dictaphone’s CRS Group, John Kaiser, at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International 70th Annual Conference and Exposition in Montreal, Quebec Canada.

The agreement will give CML, and CML’s network of Value Added Resellers, the ability to promote, market and distribute Dictaphone’s Freedom® recording systems and applications to customers throughout North America. Dictaphone will provide CML with 24x7 support through its toll-free operational support hotline; access to Dictaphone’s remote Web support sites; material replacement and maintenance support; technical training and documentation; as well as professional training and operational support for CML’s end-users.

“We chose to partner with Dictaphone because of its industry-leading products and global reach,” said John K. Thompson, vice president of marketing and product management for CML Emergency Services. “The Dictaphone brand name is virtually synonymous with mission-critical recording in the public safety marketplace, so being able to offer Dictaphone’s solutions as part of our comprehensive portfolio of emergency communications products will mean greater value for our customers.”

“CML is recognized as a leader and innovator in the area of 9-1-1 communications systems,” said Dictaphone’s Kaiser. “We’re confident that this relationship will help build new revenue streams for each company which is particularly attractive in an increasingly competitive sector such as public safety.”

About CML Emergency Services

CML Emergency Services is a trusted leader and recognized innovator in 9-1-1 communications systems for the past quarter century. CML is a privately held, multi-million dollar enterprise and its owners include Apax Partners of New York. The company operates an ISO 9001:2002 certified manufacturing facility in Canada and has U.S. operations headquartered in Chicago. Today, CML products are installed in over 970 sites across the U.S. and worldwide. CML is an active member of both the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO International). For more information about CML product and services, visit www.cmles.com.

About Dictaphone Corporation’s Communications Recording Systems (CRS)™ Group

With over 18,000 installed customers worldwide, Dictaphone Corporation’s Communications Recording Systems (CRS™) Group is a leading provider of recording systems for 9-1-1 centers and other mission-critical operations. Dictaphone’s Freedom recording system is a flexible, all-in-one solution for full-time recording of mission-critical 9-1-1 and radio communications. Freedom accommodates traditional circuit-switched telephony networks, VoIP, conventional and trunked radio, and hybrid environments. Freedom also offers one of the world’s most advanced phonetic search engines (powered by Nexidia); a one-of-a-kind feature for authenticating voice recordings; integration with PBXs and ANI/ALI controllers; call archiving to network-attached storage devices; and secure access to recordings from any network-connected PC. For more information, please visit www.dictaphone.com/freedom.