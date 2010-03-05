EF Johnson Technologies Exhibiting at the 2010 IWCE in Las Vegas

Experience the new Enhanced Full-Rate Vocoder (AMBE+2) v 1.6 from EF Johnson at Booth 5051 at IWCE! EF Johnson will be at IWCE Communications Conference in Las Vegas on March 10 - 12. To learn more about IWCE 2010, click here.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names and are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.