EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Announces FIPS 140-2 Validated Enhancement to Intel Wireless Adapters

Secure client software is compatible with the Intel WLAN chipset and available for Federal Customers

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that its 3e Technologies International (3eTI) subsidiary has released an update to its FIPS 140-2 validated 3e-010F client software that is compatible with Intel’s wireless adapters. This new capability enables U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal users to employ secure wireless LAN systems using FIPS 140-2 validated IEEE 802.11i technology.

“Federal government users today are buying laptops with built-in wireless communications based on Intel® Centrino® 2 mobile processor technology,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our FIPS 140-2 validated technology enables government users to realize the full advantage of mobile computing in many existing wireless environments.”

“Combining crypto client software and Intel’s latest wireless adapters enables the mobility and productivity our customers require, while meeting the rigorous federal security standards for sensitive communications,” said Ashish Gupta, marketing manager at Intel’s wireless group. “Intel’s® Ultimate-N WiFi Link 5300, delivers advanced 802.11n multi stream capabilities to both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz networks, offering users business class coverage and performance. Users requiring FIPS 140-2 support can now use Intel’s 802.11n adapters.”

Jalbert added, “As a provider of FIPS validated crypto client software compatible with Intel’s mobile technology, this new software positions us to increase our market share in the Secure Wireless Client software market for the Federal Government and will create additional opportunities for our wireless broadband product portfolio.” The Company expects Secure Client software sales to increase steadily over the next twelve to eighteen months as the Federal Government increasingly rolls out wireless deployments.

Key features of the 3eTI crypto client software include:

§ “Notebook-to-Network” Security that encrypts voice, video and data communications between laptops and gateways / access points to protect confidentiality and prevent hacking

§ Security certifications including FIPS 140-2 validation with 256-bit AES encryption and the Department of Defense PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) authentication

The following Intel wireless adapters are supported with the latest release:

§ Intel® Ultimate-N WiFi Link 5300

§ Intel® WiFi Link 5100

§ Intel® Next-Gen Wireless-N (Intel® Wireless WiFi Link 4965AGN)

§ Intel® PRO/Wireless 3945ABG Network Connection

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names and are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.