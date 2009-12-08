EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Named on Contract from U.S. Internal Revenue Service

Company to provide P25 compliant two-way radios

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it has been named as one of several contractors under a contract issued by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The contract is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract which allows various federal government agencies to purchase P25 digital two-way radios and related equipment from time to time from a select group of companies, including EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

“We have a lengthy and proud tradition of providing secure wireless communications solutions to the Federal government,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This contract is the latest validation of our commitment. Our award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant radios deploy the second-generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder for superior voice quality and reduction of background noise, solid construction, federally certified encryption algorithms, and compliance with military specifications for extreme temperatures, vibration, and shock. We are honored to be named on this contract and look forward to providing the government agencies with our solutions.”

The maximum total value of the five-year contract is $750 million; however, the contract does not specify purchase dates or quantities of equipment from any specific contractor.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names and are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

