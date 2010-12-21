Firetide Ranked #1 Supplier in Americas’ Market for Wireless Mesh Network Equipment Used in Video Surveillance

IMS Research Report highlights growing share of wireless equipment in government, transportation and commercial sectors

In its report “The Americas Market for Wireless Infrastructure Used in Video Surveillance – 2010 Edition”, IMS Research ranked Firetide as the #1 supplier of wireless mesh equipment used in video surveillance applications in the Americas. The report provides a comprehensive, independent assessment of the market in 2009 and forecasts the impact of significant trends over the next five years, including estimates of the market shares held by the major suppliers.

“Wireless mesh networks have been extremely successful in penetrating the city surveillance market in the Americas,” said Niall Jenkins, senior market analyst at IMS Research. “City surveillance is well suited for wireless infrastructure as cameras are located over large areas and there is often no existing infrastructure at these locations.” The report also highlights the growing penetration of wireless infrastructure in the three largest markets for wireless video surveillance: government, transportation and commercial. These three markets are also predicted to be the fastest growing markets, between 2009 and 2014, for wireless infrastructure used in video surveillance.

“The latest research from IMS Research validates our strong position and market leadership in wireless infrastructure mesh. Firetide is benefiting from the fast growing government, transportation and commercial markets, especially in the Americas and Asia Pacific,” said Bo Larsson, chief executive officer of Firetide. “Firetide is uniquely poised to take advantage of these trends because of its secure, reliable, and high-performance technology, already in use by hundreds of the most demanding municipal and transportation customers in extensive fixed and mobile video surveillance networks. We continue to aggressively drive product innovation, investing over 30 percent of revenue in research and development.”

Firetide’s strength in mesh and the size of the mesh market relative to other wireless technologies placed Firetide at #3 overall in the Americas’ wireless infrastructure market, which includes mesh, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint. “#3 is not a bad spot to be in, since we are competing with much larger, publicly traded companies. In the overall market, we are the #1 Americas’ market share leader among the private companies included in the report,” continued Larsson. “In 2010 and beyond, we are expanding our product portfolio to include point-to-point and point-to-multipoint products, and focusing additional sales and marketing efforts on EMEA. Our goal is to grow our world-wide market share beyond mesh and beyond “city center surveillance.” Infrastructure mobility deployments are especially taking off, with large-scale projects for Seoul Subway and Mumbai Metro currently being deployed with our technology for mobile, real-time video.”

In 2009, Firetide advanced the standard for high performance wireless mesh networks with its MIMO-based wireless infrastructure mesh providing 300 Mbps of user throughput in outdoor environments and 400 Mbps indoors, ten times that of any other competing wireless mesh network equipment. In 2010, the company introduced wireless point-to-point bridges with up to 150 Mbps of user throughput, as well as FIPS 140-2 validated MIMO infrastructure mesh.

About IMS Research

IMS Research is a supplier of market research and consultancy services on a wide range of global electronics markets. The company is supported by headquarters in Wellingborough, UK and offices in Austin, Texas and Shanghai, China. IMS Research regularly publishes detailed research on video surveillance, access control, intruder alarms and fire detection & suppression markets, among others. http://www.imsresearch.com

About Firetide Inc.

Firetide is the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks that enable concurrent video, voice, and data for municipal, public safety, and industrial applications. Firetide provides reliable high performance wireless infrastructure mesh and access solutions for video surveillance, Internet access, public safety networks and temporary networks wherever rapid deployment, mobility and ease of installation are required. Headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., Firetide is a privately held company with worldwide product distribution. http://www.firetide.com