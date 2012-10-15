Florida Highway Patrol Uses Catalyst IntelliLink for Republican National Convention

IP-Based Solution Enhances Safety

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) deployed IntelliLink™, its IP-based Interoperability solution from Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., for the Republican National Convention.

IntelliLink is part of FHP’s Mobile Command Center, a customized bus that incorporates the latest technology for critical communications. The Catalyst solution was used to increase the capacity of public safety wireless communications in the Convention area, thereby boosting efficiency and providing a margin of safety in the event of a crisis.

IntelliLink performed flawlessly as it routed push-to-talk voice traffic for State of Florida personnel from a transportable repeater site brought in for the convention back to the statewide radio system. By using the transportable repeater site, local channels were available for other talk groups and additional capacity was available. The Catalyst solution routes voice using Internet Protocol (IP) and FHP has configured the Mobile Command Center to use any of four different transports for routing the IP traffic to ensure that the messages get through.

Dispatchers in Tampa were able to communicate directly with State officers in Tampa through the Catalyst system. These dispatchers were able to continue to use their Harris consoles for a variety of communications tasks and support the detail in Tampa as the Catalyst system brought the audio directly into the existing Harris consoles. IntelliLink provides an intelligent interface into the Harris 800 MHz trunked radio system and manages the flow of the audio so that every syllable is accurately transmitted between dispatchers and field personnel.

Major Steven Williams, FHP’s chief technology officer, noted, “IntelliLink provides FHP with immense flexibility in responding to a variety of events. Over the last eight years we have used it to ensure that our officers have the support they need to protect the public.”

The 2012 Republican National Convention was held in Tampa, FL from August 26 - 30. Law enforcement personnel arrived weeks before the actual event for coordination and planning. The event was designated as a National Special Security Event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Security and transportation plans for the convention and its events were developed by a partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies. Hurricane Isaac threatened to disrupt the convention as did a variety of protestors. Tallahassee, Florida-based Williams Communications, Inc. installed the IntelliLink system and provides maintenance and technical support to FHP for it and other communications needs.

